Nomad Royalty Company Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2020 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province of Canada. When made final or effective, this filing will allow the Company and/or selling security holders to make offerings of common shares (including by way of an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws), preference shares, subscription receipts, warrants, debt securities, units or any combination thereof up to a maximum amount of US$300 million during the 25-month period in which the base shelf prospectus is effective.

Nomad has filed this preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward, but has not entered into any agreement or arrangement to authorize or offer any securities at this time. In Canada, the use of a base shelf prospectus is customary practice as it allows companies to undergo the applicable Canadian regulatory review process before commencing any offer of securities. The Company has no immediate plans to issue securities under the base shelf prospectus, and indeed may never issue any securities under this prospectus. Should the Company and/or selling security holders decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under Nomad's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 11 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the filing of the (final) base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith, the potential issuance of securities of the Company, the amount of securities that may be issued and the use of proceeds under the (final) base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith. Although Nomad believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Nomad's actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: the failure of customary closing conditions and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in the Company's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, the impossibility to acquire royalties, streams and to fund precious metal streams, gold prices, Nomad's royalty and stream interests, access to skilled consultants, results of mining operations, exploration and development activities for properties with respect to which Nomad holds a royalty or stream, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment, timeliness of government or court approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market and business conditions. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Nomad undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America, its territories or possessions, and state of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States"). The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

