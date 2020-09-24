Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Sale of securities by director

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Sept. 24, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that Leigh Wilson, director and Chairman of Caledonia, has sold a total of 12,000 common shares of the Company. Mr Wilson now holds 40,000 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.033% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Leigh Wilson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value
Identification code JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of securities
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
USD17.32 12,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 12,000
- Price USD17.32
e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2020
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC

Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Haiti
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
