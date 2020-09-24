Etruscus Drilling Newly Identified Large Magnetic + Chargeability "Stardust" Anomaly at Rock & Roll

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2020 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce that it is drilling the newly identified "Stardust" Target, located on the Company's Rock & Roll Property in the Eskay Camp of Northwest B.C's prolific Golden Triangle. Drilling plans have also been expanded, with pads at "The Wall" and "Angie" Targets being prepared.

Stardust is a large porphyry target with excellent IP and magnetic anomalies bordering Seabridge Gold's property where they are currently drilling up to 8,000 meters at their Quartz Rise target (Click Here to View Map). Both targets have strong magnetic anomalies and associated IP responses. Seabridge Gold further describes the Quartz Rise as having geology "astonishingly similar to KSM" (NR July 16, 2020).

Stardust was defined from a consolidation of the historical data with recent geophysical and geochemical data that has identified combined non-coincident magnetic, IP, resistivity, electromagnetic and geochemical anomalies.

Stardust Highlights:

Second strongest IP response at Rock & Roll Property, adjacent to a resistivity anomaly and in close proximity to the largest and strongest magnetic anomaly in the area;

A historic HLEM survey shows a multifrequency anomaly coincident with a portion of the IP anomaly;

The biogeochemical survey completed in 2019 was supplemented recently to better define a 4 km by 1 km area with mercury, arsenic, bismuth, lead, copper, molybdenum and sulphur enrichment in barks near Stardust. Historic soil geochemistry shows elevated lead, zinc, copper, and gold anomalies along this same trend; and

Field visits identified quartz monzonite and quartz diorite with disseminated pyrite and magnetite, together with significant bleaching, silicification and potassic alteration in the sedimentary and volcanic rocks nearby.

Dr. Dave R. Webb, Vice President, Exploration summarizes Stardust as, "We have been exploring our property at "Brown Sugar", "The Wall", "Angie" and other targets for precious metals-rich VMS deposits similar to the Black Dog Zone, knowing that the district hosts some very rich deposits like those at Eskay Creek. We have also observed skarn zones, gold-rich quartz veins, and porphyry targets on the property. In particular, there is substantial potential for our Stardust porphyry target which has excellent IP and magnetic anomalies with positive pathfinder geochemical enrichments over a large area."

Gordon Lam, CEO commented, "With the recent ground truthing and geophysical work we've completed, our team has identified a pad location and is testing this exciting new "Stardust" target. This could bring a new mineralizing system to our portfolio, complementing our existing gold-silver rich Black Dog Deposit."

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,880 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 26,608,056 common shares issued and outstanding.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.