Maritime Resources Intersects 2.90 Grams per Tonne Gold over 31.0 Metres at Hammerdown in New Wisteria Zone

Toronto, September 24, 2020 - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing exploration program at the Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown" or the "Project") located near the towns of King's Point and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. Two diamond drill rigs are currently active at the Project completing infill and step out exploration on key targets at all deposits including Hammerdown, Orion and the historic Lochinvar VMS deposit.

Highlights

Shallow, wide disseminated gold mineralization encountered within Hammerdown's newly defined Wisteria Zone located within the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) open pit mine plan including: 31.0 m @ 2.90 gpt Au and 1.24 gpt Ag in drill hole MP-20-130 25.2 m @ 1.62 gpt Au and 0.58 gpt Ag in drill hole MP-20-126 22.0 m @ 1.45 gpt Au and 0.38 gpt Ag in drill hole MP-20-127

Drilling below the PEA open pit mine plan encountered high-grade mineralization in drill hole MP-20-113 with 4.71 m @ 15.44 gpt Au and 1.39 gpt Ag, including 354.8 gpt Au and 30.1 gpt Ag over 0.20 m

Initial infill drilling at the Orion deposit intersects 7.62 m @ 2.25 gpt Au and 0.72 gpt Ag with visible gold in drill hole BB-20-98

"Maritime's exploration program at Hammerdown continues to demonstrate the high-grade nature of the Project, including the new Wisteria Zone where drilling has intersected wide intervals of gold and silver mineralization outside of the current mineral resource and within the PEA open pit shell. These results are very encouraging and introduce a new chapter at the project that is different than the narrow vein system that is normally encountered. Our initial 10,000 metre infill and grade control program has been completed and a second 10,000 metre phase of drilling has started up targeting exploration targets at Hammerdown and Whisker Valley," commented Garett Macdonald, President and CEO.

Wisteria Zone

The Wisteria Zone is a broad mineralized shear zone located near the juncture of the Captain Nemo and the Rumbullion Fault zones and has been redefined by more current drilling campaigns at Hammerdown. Mechanical trenching in 2020 by Maritime has exposed a strongly sheared and altered felsic/mafic volcanic assemblage with imbedded Quartz Feldspar Porphyry (QFP) and Hammerdown style quartz/sulphide veins along with broad zones of finely disseminated and mm scale veins all of which have returned significant gold grades. Drill results from MP-20-130, MP-20-126 and MP-20-127 returned 31.0 m @ 2.90 gpt Au and 1.24 gpt Ag, 25.2 m @ 1.62 gpt Au and 0.58 gpt Ag, and 22.0 m @ 1.45 gpt Au and 0.38 gpt Ag respectively.

Structural mapping is ongoing at the Wisteria trenching and further drilling is planned. These broad intersections are located on the south side of the PEA open pit design where the Captain Nemo and Rumbullion faults converge. To date there has been limited sampling in this area of the Project and the recent drill results present an exciting opportunity for a bulk tonnage resource in this area. These latest drill intercepts lie outside the PEA mineral resource and have consistent mineralization over tens of metres.

Figure 1: Plan view map of Hammerdown and Orion Click to enlarge thumbnail.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/64535_e17e4b5404a9d83c_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Wisteria Zone cross section 554830E with inset picture of mineralization Click to enlarge thumbnail.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/64535_e17e4b5404a9d83c_002full.jpg

Hammerdown and Orion

During the current drill program, the fifth highest grade gold intersection ever recorded at the Hammerdown Gold Project, assaying 354.8 gpt Au over 0.20 m was reported in drill hole MP-20-113. This interval is interpreted to be a new vein located outside of the existing PEA mineral resource and below the open pit on the north side of the deposit. Further drilling is planned to follow up on this new high-grade interval.

Initial infill drill results from Orion encountered visible gold in an interval of 2.25 gpt Au over 7.62 m, including 37.0 gpt Au and 4.60 gpt Ag over 0.20 m, in drill hole BB-20-98 targeting near surface extensions of the deposit.

Table 1. Summary of assay results1

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t BB-20-98 39.3 46.9 7.6 2.25 0.72 Including 46.7 46.9 0.2 36.99 4.60 MP-20-113 94.3 99.0 4.7 15.44 1.39 Including 94.3 94.5 0.2 354.80 30.10 MP-20-115 6.8 60.0 53.3 0.72 0.41 MP-20-116 28.0 31.0 3.0 2.55 1.13 Including 29.0 30.0 1.0 5.34 1.10 MP-20-117 8.9 10.1 1.3 5.55 1.68 Including 9.4 9.6 0.3 25.66 6.40 MP-20-118 23.2 24.8 1.6 32.94 3.45 Including 23.2 23.4 0.2 148.26 16.10 MP-20-119 18.1 19.3 1.2 2.84 0.57 Including 18.6 18.8 0.2 16.87 2.40 MP-20-120 5.2 30.5 25.3 0.94 0.28 MP-20-121 162.2 163.0 0.8 11.64 3.10 Including 162.2 162.7 0.5 8.16 2.30 Including 162.7 163.0 0.3 18.62 4.70 MP-20-121 175.0 180.3 5.2 4.53 2.36 Including 175.0 176.5 1.5 13.43 6.50 and 199.7 199.9 0.2 110.42 13.80 MP-20-122 4.7 6.4 1.7 24.86 2.94 Including 4.7 5.0 0.3 129.13 14.40 MP-20-126 43.6 68.8 25.2 1.62 0.58 MP-20-127 9.0 29.0 20.0 1.55 0.40 Including 9.0 9.3 0.3 55.98 6.00 MP-20-130 25.0 56.0 31.0 2.90 13.20 Including 29.0 29.2 0.2 64.35 22.90 Including 29.6 29.9 0.2 60.87 16.50 Including 44.6 44.8 0.2 149.44 25.10 MP-20-131 80.4 98.0 17.6 0.88 0.42 MP-20-132 7.4 23.8 16.5 1.30 0.55 Including 10.9 11.2 0.3 4.11 2.90 Including 11.2 12.2 1.0 12.83 2.40 MP-20-133 7.6 11.3 3.7 2.40 1.45 Including 9.8 10.0 0.2 23.71 12.10

Note, no significant values encountered in holes HD-20-01, HD-20-02, MP-20-112, MP-20-114, MP-20-123, MP-20-124, MP-20-125, MP-20-128, MP-20-129, MP-20-134, MP-20-135, MP-20-136, MP-20-138.

Table 2. Drill hole details

DDH No. Northing Easting Elevation Collar

Azimuth Collar

Dip Total

Depth (m) BB-20-98 5487750.93 553738.31 202 318 -53 67 MP-20-111 5489210.65 554990.08 187 179 -54 85 MP-20-112 5489229.36 554959.79 186 180 -61 232 MP-20-113 5489239.38 554990.00 182 181 -50 175 MP-20-114 5489239.25 555004.88 182 180 -62 100 MP-20-115 5489045.31 554830.05 195 186 -47 100 MP-20-116 5489016.60 554945.05 200 179 -46 52 MP-20-117 5489019.52 554929.99 199 182 -50 52 MP-20-118 5489030.53 554919.68 198 179 -49 76 MP-20-119 5489075.11 554907.49 194 179 -51 100 MP-20-120 5489055.31 554795.01 194 178 -54 100 MP-20-121 5488975.01 554919.99 199 333 -50 226 MP-20-122 5488980.12 554829.70 198 357 -65 325 MP-20-123 5489114.63 554730.02 191 179 -45 142 MP-20-124 5489039.71 554709.96 192 182 -50 76 MP-20-125 5489064.47 554730.06 192 179 -51 109 MP-20-126 5489038.43 554795.02 194 179 -53 91 MP-20-127 5489011.30 554795.20 195 183 -46 64 MP-20-128 5488955.39 554809.98 197 355 -54 232 MP-20-129 5488999.27 554810.07 195 184 -48 41 MP-20-130 5489083.61 554830.10 193 177 -48 125 MP-20-131 5489090.18 554809.97 190 177 -46 127 MP-20-132 5488999.35 554920.04 198 180 -49 42 MP-20-133 5489151.83 555334.20 195 153 -44 76 MP-20-134 5489152.52 555333.87 195 155 -58 31 MP-20-135 5489194.96 555392.28 192 155 -46 100 MP-20-136 5489191.89 555385.25 192 154 -46 77 MP-20-138 5489166.87 555361.46 194 151 -44 25 HD-20-01 5489408.64 554974.14 178 149 -57 517 HD-20-02 5488830.52 554157.16 162 140 -59 343

Analytical Procedures

All samples assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited ("EAL") located at Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. EAL is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited laboratory for a defined scope of procedures. EAL has no relationship to Maritime. Samples are delivered in sealed plastic bags to EAL by Maritime field crews where they are dried, crushed, and pulped. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing a minus 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 grams. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing a minus 150 mesh. Sample rejects are securely stored at the EAL site for future reference. A 30-gram representative sample is selected for analysis from the 250 grams after which EAL applies a fire assay fusion followed by acid digestion and analysis by atomic absorption for gold analysis. Other metals were analyzed by applying an acid digestion and 34 element ICP analysis finish. EAL runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates and blanks within each sample stream.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine and Orion project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located near the Baie Verte Mining District and King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown gold deposit is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold in pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000-2004 producing 143,000 ounces of gold at an average mine grade of 15.7 gpt gold through a combination of narrow vein open pit and underground mining.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Hammerdown Gold Project and Whisker Valley are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo and Technical Advisor Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. Exploration Manager, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

