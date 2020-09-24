Savvy Investors Turning to Gold, Mining Companies Look to Benefit

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 - NetworkNewsAudio -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “One of ‘World’s Best-Performing Mainstream Assets,’ Gold Heading for Record Highs.”



With government spending skyrocketing and the value of the U.S. dollar sinking, savvy investors are turning to gold, which surpassed $2,000 an ounce in August. Experts predict that the precious metal could go much higher in light of depressed bond yields, inflation fears, and the reverberations of COVID-19 on the global economy. Gold’s 32% rally this year has made it “one of the world’s best-performing mainstream assets,” as reported in a Financial Times article. Given global economic conditions and surging demand, savvy mining resource companies are making strategic moves to leverage their expertise and position themselves to reap long-term benefits from the trend. In just the past six months, GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) has entered into agreements to acquire seven impressive gold projects in the highly productive Maricunga Gold Belt of Chile.

GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km. east-west and is host to discoveries in the last 10 years of 100 million oz. gold; 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion lbs. copper. The company has agreements in place to acquire seven projects with extensive surface study. GoldHaven has identified four of its seven properties as being “high-priority targets,” three of which the company plans to drill commencing January 2021. These priority targets were designated as such due, first, to the analytical work that has been completed on all the properties and, second, to their relative locations in respect to existing deposits. One such existing project is Coya, located approximately 16 km. northeast of the La Coipa mine, where Kinross extracted over 6.2 million oz. Other existing projects include Rio Loa and Alicia, which are respectively 25 km. and 30 km. distance from GoldHaven’s Salares Norte deposit with a discovery of 5 million oz. gold, 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion oz. copper. For more information about the company, visit www.GoldHavenResources.com.

