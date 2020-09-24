Satori Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, September 24, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual and general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on September 23, 2020 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions put before them by management including the election of all director nominees, the re-appointment of the auditors, and the approval of the Company's share incentive plan.

Results of Annual General Meeting

Election of the Board of Directors

The shareholders elected to fix the number of directors at five (5). The shareholders elected Mr. Peter Shippen, Ms. Jennifer Boyle, Mr. Doug Flegg, Mr. Wes Hanson and Mr. Jeff Kilborn to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders re-appointed MNP, LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Share Option Incentive Plan

The shareholders approved the Company's share option incentive plan.

Lastly, the Company announces that all officers of Satori were re-appointed on the same terms, unamended.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

