Western Magnesium Hires Market Maker

NEW YORK, September 24, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG); (Frankfurt-M1V); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained Mr. Don Weinert for market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Mr. Weinert has worked in the public markets for an extensive period of time, in Toronto and Vancouver, with brokerage firms in many different capacities. He brings a wealth of knowledge with him and has been a director and officer of several public companies.

In consideration of the services provided by Mr. Weinert, the Company will pay a monthly cash fee of $3,000.00 commencing September 21st, 2020. Mr. Weinert has been retained for an initial period of three months and his contract is renewable on a month to month basis thereafter. The capital used for market making will be provided by Mr. Weinert.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact: David Melles | dmelles@westmagcorp.com | 604-423-2709

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.