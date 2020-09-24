West High Yield Expands Gold Program on Its Rossland Gold Camp Property

Calgary, September 24, 2020 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the BC Ministry of Mines has granted the Company a drilling permit for the drilling of 22 drill holes of up to 600 metres per hole and an aggregate of 20,000 metres on the Company's Midnight Gold Claim located in the Rossland Gold Camp. The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered Gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered Silver. Historical gold production and geological work and drill holes conducted by the Company's results reinforce the potential of the Midnight Claim.

The Company is utilizing the analysis from the 26 gold drill hole program conducted by the Company in 2009 on its Midnight Claim. All holes intersected a series of quartz veins and gold bearing serpentinites with significant gold values, notably hole MN09-15, which returned weighted average of 40.1 g/tonne over a true width of 2.3 metres including 198 g/tonne Au for a true width of 0.8 metres near surface (13.9 metres in drill depth) and hole MN09-24, which returned a weighted average of 25.16 g/tonne over a true width of 3.6 metres including 73.23 g/tonne Au for a true width of 1.2 metres. Highlights of the 2009 Drill Program are set out below.

Hole Depth (m) From To Width (m) Grade Au (g/t) Comments MN 09-4 123 31.3 39.4 8.1 12.2 Listwanized serpentinite 8 g/t Ag including 85.48 g/t Au and 58.2 g/t over 1 m MN 09-6 121 13.6 26.8 13.2 7.40 Mixed Qtz + listwanized serp. 4.4 g/t Ag including 38.21 g/tonne Au & 53.3 g/tonne Au over 0.6 m & 0.5 m, respectively MN 09 -15 106 13.9 18 4.1 40.11 Green serp. & soapstone (19.7 g/tonne Ag including 198 g/t Au over 0.8 m MN 09-24 82 28.9 33.5 4.6 25.16 Mixed Qtz veins & serpentinite including 73.23 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Based on the previously released 2009 drill core results, the Company plans to further define the gold mineralization on its Midnight Claim in order to allow the Company to proceed with a mineral resource estimate pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

"The Midnight Claim contains high-grade quartz-carbonate veins with native gold and minor silver and sparse sulphides. The Company is encouraged by the theory given by many of its senior geology consultants that the series of gold-enriched quartz veins and gold bearing serpentinites identified by the drill holes to date, have been enriched from a contained deeper source. In accordance with this hypothesis, the Company planned the next drill holes to be drilled to a depth of at least 600 metres per hole," stated Cory Peck, P.Geo., who advises the Company.

Set out below is a map of the Geology on the Midnight Claim.

Figure 1: Geological Cross Section on the Midnight Claim



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5602/64582_figure1enhancedcapture.jpg

The chart below depicts recorded past production from up to 1941 from the combined Midnight, IXL and OK Claims, which are now part of the Company's land base in Rossland, British Columbia.

CLAIM TONNES GRAMS AU GRADE Au g/t OUNCES Au Grade Au OPT IXL 5248 809766 154 25912.5 4.49 MIDNIGHT 4760 218346 46 6987.1 1.34 OK 293 17916 61 573.3 1.78 TOTAL 10301 1046028 101.5 33472.9 2.96

"The Company is excited and energized by the convergence of global market opportunities for West High Yield. Our ability to further define the potential of the Midnight Gold Claim will be an additional value driver in addition to the next steps in the commercialization of the Company's proven magnesium asset coupled with the nickel and high-grade silicate to be produced through our proprietary and environmentally sensitive extraction process. The Company thanks the shareholders for their patience and continued support of this green mining project," stated President and CEO, Frank Marasco Jr.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel, and magnesium properties.

For further information, please contact:

Frank Marasco

President and Chief Executive Officer

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64582