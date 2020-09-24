Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management and Directors

Vancouver, September 24, 2020 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 37,000 options to Directors and management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The options are exercisable at a price of $5.00 and have an expiration date of five years. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the Board of Directors has granted options to Antony Amberg (Chief Executive Officer), Francis O'Kelly (Director), Ignacio Melero (Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability) and Pedro Loch (Controller).

Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman, commented:

"I am encouraged with the progress we are making on the Pre-Feasibility Study at Vizachitas and the results we are receiving from our workstreams. The recent geological and geophysics work has demonstrated evidence of extensions to the known mineralisation, which is particularly positive. This data will be used to determine targets for the planned drilling campaign.

"Also, over the first half of this year the team worked hard to deliver an update on the ongoing work that determined some of the significant changes that can be implemented, and could potentially enhance the project's economics, reduce water consumption, lower energy consumption, and increase operational flexibility.

"Work continues to advance on a number of other areas of the Pre-Feasibility Study, of which I look forward to updating the market on."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas project in Chile ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production.

Vizcachitas is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 km north of Santiago, in an area of good infrastructure. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), delivered in June 2019, highlights that the Project has a post-tax NPV of USD$1.8 billion and an IRR of 20.77%, based on a USD$3 per pound copper price. The Project has a Measured Resource of 254.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.439% copper and an Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes at a grade of 0.385% copper. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

The Company is currently advancing the Pre-Feasibility Study of the Project. With the incorporation of a highly experienced management team, the Project is incorporating changes to position itself on the forefront of global environmental trends for mining. The conversion to dry-stacked filtered tailings will result in a substantial reduction in water consumption and will discard the use of tailings dams, thus reducing the Project's footprint, environmental impact, and seismic risks.

The geological and geophysical work programs completed during the 2020 Chilean winter season have demonstrated evidence of extensions to known mineralisation to the north, east and south-east of the current resources. This work shows that the project has the potential to continue to grow as the Company advances the PFS study.

An updated Corporate Presentation is available on the Company's website: https://www.losandescopper.com/

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's President and CEO is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

