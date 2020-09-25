Resolution Minerals Ltd: Operations Update 64North Project Alaska

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is on track to complete the first year earn-in requirements on the 64North Project and secure a 30% interest in the project. The first year requires US$5 million in exploration expenditure of which US$1 million must be focussed on regional targets.Summary- Assays from Aurora Prospect drill hole 20AU07 (hole #7) have been fast tracked for the 7m thick quartz vein from 488m in hole #7. Assays for this zone are expected in less than 2 weeks.- Drilling is planned to commence in early November at the Aurora Prospect from same drill pad as hole #7. Two (2) follow up drill holes for 1100m of diamond core drilling will be completed.- Track work to E1 Prospect, Eagle Block continues. A series of trenches* will be excavated by heavy machinery to allow detailed sampling and mapping of potentially mineralised structures.- Follow up drill planning at the E1 Prospect will be held over until assay results from the trenching are received and prioritisation of drilling resources will be allocated to the Aurora Prospect for now.- Regional field work programs have concluded for the summer field season and samples are being submitted for assays with results to be announced over the coming months.Managing Director, Duncan Chessell commented:"Two further high priority drill holes at the hole #7 drill pad will test the along-strike continuity and potential grade variation of the promising 7m thick quartz vein recently intersected at hole 20AU07."Variation in grade and thickness is typical for this style of mineral system and we look forward to the results of these three holes with anticipation."To view a Video explainer of operations update, please visit:https://vimeo.com/461388712





Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





