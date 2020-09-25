Deep Yellow Limited: 2020 Sustainability Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to release its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report.The Company is focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders, stakeholders and the communities in which we operate. A key component to successfully achieving this goal is also through the efficient, effective and ongoing implementation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars.Although a company in the pre-development stage, Deep Yellow has decided to produce its first Sustainability Report, commensurate with its size. This provides a foundation to allow the key ESG pillars to grow and evolve with the Company over the coming years as it advances to mining.Deep Yellow Managing Director Mr John Borshoff commented: "As an aspiring mining company, we believe we can and should progressively integrate our ESG practice from early stages of exploration and development, positively influencing our culture and communities, with attention to sustainability and transparency to support our growth in a holistic manner."To view the report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8N38JDDR





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





