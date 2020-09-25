3D IP Survey Provides Drill Targets on Black Tusk Resources's Mckenzie East Gold Project, Quebec

ROUYN-NORANDA, Sept. 25, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) (FRANKFURT: 0NB) is pleased to announce that preliminary results from the 3D Induced Polarization Survey (IP) have been received for the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or. The company contracted Abitibi Geophysics ("Abitibi") in Val d'Or Quebec to undertake their OreVision® IP survey over the main target zone on the property.

The IP survey lines were located within the northwest area of the McKenzie East property in order to trace possible gold-bearing structures similar those located on the McKenzie Break property located 2 kilometres west of the Black Tusk claims. A series of 1.5 kilometre long lines were tested by the IP survey, for a total of 7.5 kilometres.

The results of the IP survey are very encouraging, with Abitibi providing 5 new targets for potential drill testing. The targets have been modeled as high relative "Gold Index" on the resulting profiles. The IP targets are also supported by magnetic anomalies produced from the drone magnetic survey completed earlier this year. Soil sample MMI results also indicate potential for gold and copper to be associated with the geophysical targets.

Abitibi will continue to process and model the 3D IP survey results to provide more detailed visualization of the underlying bedrock and associated structures for drilling.

The Company expects to be diamond drill testing the best targets defined by the data so far obtained, within the following months. The current permit allows for the completion of 18 drill pads on the property.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Figure 1 - Line 2600 East showing 2 of the 5 drill targets identified by Abitibi Geophysics from their OreVision 3D IP survey

Figure 2 - 3D imaging of IP chargeability on McKenzie East property

