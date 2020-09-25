Ion Energy Ltd. Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, September 25, 2020 - ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("Ion Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John McVicar has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. McVicar brings more than 30 years of international business experience in Management Consulting and Finance. His previous roles include Consulting Partner at a Big 4 firm, CFO of a TSX-listed company and several regional finance leadership roles with large U.S. and Canadian multinationals in Canada, the U.S., South America and Asia. Mr. McVicar is a CPA, CA and graduated with an MBA from Duke University and a B. Comm from Queen's University.

Mr. McVicar is succeeding Peter Schloo in this role. Management would like to thank Mr. Schloo for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours.

About Ion Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. is a lithium exploration company targeting a prospective brine project in Mongolia. The project would represent the first lithium brine mining license award in Mongolia's history. The project is located in the arid Gobi desert, with high evaporation rates and low precipitation rates that are considered optimal for lithium brine extraction. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer

+1.647.951.6508

Ali@IonEnergy.ca

