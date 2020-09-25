Dixie Gold Inc. Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, September 25, 2020 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX-V:DG)(FWB:2YCA) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation) reports that all matters put forth to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved at its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today, September 25, 2020.

Shares representing 25.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were cast at the meeting either in-person or by proxy.

Approval particulars were as follows:

Item 1) Fixing the Number of Directors

Fixing the number of directors at three (3):

For: 5,932,293 99.16% Withheld: 50,404 0.84% Total: 5,982,697 100%

Item 2) Election of Directors

Nominees Number of Votes For % of Votes Cast Number of Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Ryan Kalt 5,888,344 98.42 94,353 1.58 Brian Hearst 5,934,018 99.19 48,679 0.81 Eugene Hodgson 5,932,260 99.16 50,437 0.84

Item 3) Appointment of Auditor

For: 6,567,270 98.52% Withheld: 98,548 1.48% Total: 6,665,818 100%

Item 4) Approval of Stock Option Plan

For: 5,860,806 97.96% Against: 121,891 2.04% Total: 5,982,697 100%

Dixie Gold has 25,737,188 common shares issued and outstanding. The Corporation has no warrants outstanding.

For further information on Dixie Gold and its regulatory filings, please review the Corporation's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) is a publicly-traded exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of exploration projects in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Info:

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

E. info@dixiegold.ca

W. www.dixiegold.ca

