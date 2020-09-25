Hi Ho Silver Resources Refiles MD&A

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

Vancouver, September 25, 2020 - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), the Company has refiled its management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2020 (the "MD&A"). The material revisions to the MD&A are as follows: we are issuing the followings press release to clarify our disclosure.

the Forward-Looking Statements disclaimer in the MD&A has been amended to comply with Section 4A.3 of National Instrument 51-102; and the Summary of Quarterly Results in the MD&A has been amended to ensure compliance with Item 1.5 of Form 51-102F1 by providing a discussion of the factors that have caused variations over the quarters necessary to understand general trends that have developed and the seasonality of the business.

The Company also announced that Mr. Greg Budge has been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Budge has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including as a project manager, health and safety coordinator/manager, environmental manager and construction consultant/manager.

