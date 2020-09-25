Kaizen Discovery Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, September 25, 2020 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or "the Company") announces today that at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 25, 2020, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 7, 2020 were elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at three (3) for the ensuing year.
The detailed results are as follows:
Director
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
David Boehm
238,118,805
99.74%
615,464
0.26%
Eric Finlayson
230,125,985
96.39%
8,608,284
3.61%
Terry Krepiakevich
230,121,305
96.39%
8,612,964
3.61%
In addition, Kaizen reports that shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 7, 2020.
About Kaizen
Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com
ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
Information contact
Evan Young +1-604-689-8765 info@kaizendiscovery.com
