Kaizen Discovery Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, September 25, 2020 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or "the Company") announces today that at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 25, 2020, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 7, 2020 were elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at three (3) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes Withheld % David Boehm 238,118,805 99.74% 615,464 0.26% Eric Finlayson 230,125,985 96.39% 8,608,284 3.61% Terry Krepiakevich 230,121,305 96.39% 8,612,964 3.61%

In addition, Kaizen reports that shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 7, 2020.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Information contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765

info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64666