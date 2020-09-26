SKRR Exploration Hires Intergrous Communications

Vancouver, September 25, 2020 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Integrous Communications as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will assist SKRR with corporate communications, public relations and investor and shareholder outreach.

"Our decision to engaging Integrous as our investor relations partner came due to the breadth and depth of services they provide in North America and abroad," said Sherman Dahl, Chief Executive Officer of SKRR. "As we continue to develop our highly prospective exploration portfolio, Integrous' expertise in the mining and metals sector is an exceptional fit. With their established global presence and strong relationships with retail and institutional investors, we expect to expand our shareholder base."

"SKRR is an exciting exploration story led be a seasoned management team," stated Rich Matthews, Managing Director of Integrous Communications. "The Company is taking advantage of a strong precious metals market coupled with one of the most respected scientific teams. With a new story for the Street and a proven explorations model in an emerging gold-producing region, we feel there is significant upside to the SKRR investment story. We look forward to enhancing the corporate brand and investment value proposition."

The investor relations agreement with Integrous Communications has a term of twelve months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval and may be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving 60 days' notice. Integrous Communications will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 250,000 common shares of SKRR at a price of $0.32 per share for a period of two years, vesting in stages over a period of 12 months in equal portions every three months, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV.

The engagement of Integrous Communications remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners, and the environment in which it operates.

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm which provides integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in North America with representation in the US and Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian and European exchanges.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Rich Matthews, Investor Relations

Integrous Communications

rmatthews@integcom.us

+1 6047577179

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the TSXV approval of the Integrous Communications agreement, the advancement of the Company's gold projects, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64697