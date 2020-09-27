Alligator Energy Ltd: Annual Financial Statements - 30 June 2020

Brisbane, Australia - During the year work continued on re-assessing Alligator Energy Ltd. 's (ASX:AGE) tenements within the ARUP to evaluate existing uranium targets, in order to rank these in accordance with the conclusions of the regional geological review conducted during 2019.The Piedmont Project in Italy was advanced through finalisation of the drilling permit. This now enables the Company to re-initiate the process of searching for a strategic partner focused on EV materials for the European market.Alligator continued to evaluate additional exploration and resource project opportunities within the uranium and energy metals space. The targeting considerations included being complimentary to the Company's current skill set and strategy, preferably allowing year-round exploration work and adding to our existing small resource base. To this end a Share Purchase Agreement was executed for the Big Lake Uranium Project in South Australia and a binding Terms Sheet was executed with Samphire Uranium Limited.To view Annual Financials, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C29C3Z92





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





