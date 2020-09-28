Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project

12:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that the Côte d’Ivoire Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development has approved the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for the Séguéla Gold Project. The ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the culmination of extensive consultations and stakeholder engagement.

“The approval of the ESIA is a major achievement for our Company and brings us to the final stages of the permitting process for Séguéla,” commented John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank the government of Côte d’Ivoire and its permitting bodies as well as our surrounding communities for the strong support they have demonstrated for the project. The Séguéla Project continues to be a key priority for Roxgold as the project has the potential to more than double our production profile within a short time frame and without the need for additional equity. The Feasibility study remains on track for early next year and we look forward to breaking ground and continuing towards becoming West Africa’s next multi-asset producer.”

The Company’s next permitting milestones at the Séguéla Gold Project are the receipt of the Exploitation (Mining) Permit and completion of the Mining Convention negotiation process. The Company is continuing to advance the project towards the completion of a Feasibility Study early next year. Following this approval and in anticipation of a positive development decision, the Company’s board recently approved a budget of US$1.8 million to initiate early works. Approved works to commence in Q4 include a Front-End Engineering and Design study (“FEED”), upgrading site access through a road improvement program and some initial site works for the accommodation village. The intention of the early works activities is to enable a rapid ramp up to full construction next year with the aim of production commencing in 2022.

Catalysts and Next Steps

Event

Timing

Updated Resource and Reserve Statement for the Yaramoko Mine Complex

Q4 2020

Ongoing infill, expansion and satellite target drilling program at Séguéla

Q4 2020

Drilling results from Boussoura

Q4 2020

Underground drilling program in 55 Zone at Yaramoko Mine Complex

Q4 2020

Feasibility Study for Séguéla

early 2021

Formal Séguéla construction decision

H1 2021

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: economic statements related to the PEA, such as future projected production, capital costs and operating costs, statements with respect to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource estimates, recovery rates, timing of future studies including the feasibility study, environmental assessments and development plans. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the PEA, the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the realization of resource estimates and reserve estimates, any potential upgrades of existing resource estimates, gold metal prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements, the estimation of labour and operating costs, the availability of necessary financing and materials to continue to explore and develop the Company’s properties in the short and long-term, the progress of exploration and development activities, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, changes in the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, inaccurate reserve and resource estimates, changes in the price of gold, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, including the factors included in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Contact

Roxgold Inc.
Graeme Jennings, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-203-6401
gjennings@roxgold.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Roxgold Inc.

Roxgold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1CWW3
CA7798992029
www.roxgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap