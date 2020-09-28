OTC Markets Group Welcomes Benchmark Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSX-V: BNCH; OTCQX: BNCHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Benchmark Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Benchmark Metals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BNCHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Securities Law USA acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyers Gold and Silver project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. Benchmark is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. Benchmark holds additional projects located in Nunavut, Canada, a proven mining jurisdiction for gold and diamonds. The gold project is adjacent to the Lupin Gold Mine. The diamonds projects are located near the Jericho Diamond Mine.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

