X-Terra Resources Inc. prepares for the upcoming drill program

ROUYN-NORANDA, Sept. 28, 2020 - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce its exploration team has been mobilized to the Grog and Northwest properties, located in Restigouche County, New Brunswick to prepare the drill collar locations for the arrival of the drilling contractor.

A fully funded 3,000 metre diamond drill program will be carried out over two principal targets, the Grog Target and the Rim Target (see X-Terra press release dated September 21, 2020). A drilling contract has been awarded to the Logan Drilling group based out of Stewiacke in Nova Scotia, who have been recognized for completing its projects in a safe, productive and efficient manner. Logan Drilling is expected to arrive on site between October 1 and October 7, 2020. The drilling is scheduled to commence over the Rim Target which will be followed by the 16 holes at the Grog Target.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of X-Terra, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs and development (including any drilling programs) of the Grog and Northwest Properties, or if it does so, what benefits X-Terra will derive from the Grog and Northwest Properties. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in X-Terra's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. X-Terra does not intend, nor does X-Terra undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE X-Terra Resources Inc.







Contact

X-Terra Resources Inc., Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec Avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Telephone: 819-762-4101 | Fax: 819-762-0097, E-mail: info@xterraresources.com, Website: www.xterraresources.com

