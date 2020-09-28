Xander Resources Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, September 28, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (the "Company") announces that James H. Hirst has been appointed as the Company's CEO and to the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Hirst is a business executive with over 40 years' experience in corporate governance in Canada and the United States. He has a strong regulatory background and extensive experience with public companies including corporate structure, initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, private offerings, reverse takeovers, and reporting compliance. Additionally, Mr. Hirst has experience in all aspects of management having acted as a director, President and CEO of several public companies involved in a variety of corporate undertakings. These include the set-up and manufacture of food products, fuel products, real estate, aerospace, as well as mineral and oil and gas exploration.

Mr. Hirst founded Canova Resources Ltd., which successfully drilled the Yellow Jacket property near Atlin, British Columbia, Canada, resulting in a significant hard rock gold discovery and subsequent option agreement to the Homestake Mining Company.

As a director of Rock Resources Inc., his responsibilities included the development of a corporate strategy and business plan for acquisition, exploration and development of a world class copper porphyry mineral project in Chile.

Mr. Hirst graduated in 1979 from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Accounting & Management Information Systems) while he was a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commercial Crime Section. He has completed the RCMP Senior Investigators Course and the Canadian Securities Course.

The appointment of Mr. Hirst replaces Rodney Ireland as CEO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz, Corporate Secretary and Director

Tel: (778) 709-3398

Email: dyaretz@gmail.com

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

