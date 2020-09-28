Power Ore Changes its name to QC Copper & Gold

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSX.V: QCCU) is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company has completed its name change and rebranding. Power Ore is now known as QC Copper and Gold, which is line with the Company's focus on its flagship Opemiska Copper-Gold project in Quebec. QC Copper's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol: QCCU. There are no other fundamental changes to our business.

QC Copper encourages shareholders to visit its brand new website at QCcopper.com and view its updated corporate presentation.

QC Copper & Gold's New Website: Click Here

QC Copper and Gold's Corporate Presentation: Click Here

"Our new name, brand and refocused message better reflects the evolution of our Company. QC represents our focus within Quebec, while Copper & Gold are the commodities which are most prevalent within our Opemiska Project but also the Chibougamau district at large", said Stephen Stewart, QC Copper's CEO.

The new CUSIP for the Company's shares will be 74738B109, and the new ISIN number will be CA74738B1094.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has excellent in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

