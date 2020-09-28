Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces 2,715 Line-KM Heli-Borne Geophysical Survey Underway at the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, Red Lake

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2020 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a large-scale, high-resolution aeromagnetic survey at its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project situated near Red Lake, Ontario.

The Whirlwind Jack Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project covering more than 21,000 ha across 1,042 mining claims. The project is located adjacent to the 9,140 ha Dixie Gold Project being advanced by Great Bear Resources Ltd.

"Red Lake Gold continues to demonstrate our active exploration focus at our flagship Whirlwind Jack Gold Project near Red Lake, Ontario. We are fortunate to have such a high-impact gold exploration project based on the first 12km of LP Fault strike extent already defined by our geophysical survey last fall. By covering the remainder of our project with high-resolution proprietary geophysics, all of which compliments our in-field exploration, we believe we are set to expand the potential of Red Lake Gold's Whirlwind Jack Gold Project by prospectively delineating additional LP Fault strike-length coverage, which in turn would further increase the magnitude of our target areas for gold exploration. Red Lake Gold's project is an exciting opportunity for our shareholders and we look forward to continuing to advance our exploration efforts," stated Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of Red Lake Gold.

About the Geophysical Survey

The fall 2020 airborne geophysical survey will cover a planned 2,715 line-kilometres, performed using 50m spacing.

Figure 1: Map of the Fall 2020 Geophysical Survey at the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project (coverage area).

The heli-borne geophysical survey is being flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern with coverage of the majority of the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, area of which is located to the west of the mag coverage area previously flown by Red Lake Gold in 2019 (see also news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Retains Precision GeoSurveys for a 2,715 Line-KM Geophysical Survey at the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, Red Lake, dated September 14, 2020).

The fall 2020 mag survey started at the completion point of the Company's prior 2019 phase one geophysical program (see news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Commences 2,045 Line KM High-Resolution Aeromagnetic Survey at Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, dated November 8, 2019).

This new 2,715 line-kilometre geophysical exploration program will add proprietary geophysical data covering another 123.4 km2 of the district-scale 211.8 km2 Whirlwind Jack Gold Project.

The mag survey utilizes four Scintrex CS-3 cesium vapor magnetometer sensors in a custom-designed non-magnetic and non-conductive survey bird for triaxial gradient and total magnetic intensity measurements. Compared to conventional single-sensor survey systems, this design allows for direct measurement of the magnetic gradient in the X, Y and Z axes with four magnetic sensors rather than calculating the gradient from one sensor. This eliminates aircraft-induced noise and provides more structural detail, especially for near-surface targets, without compromising the total magnetic intensity.

The airborne survey, conducted by Precision GeoSurveys Inc., is being flown at a nominal flight height of 40m above ground, plus/minus allocated variances.

For additional information on the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, please visit:

https://www.redlakegold.ca/whirlwind

The Corporation cautions that past results or discoveries on the adjacent property (e.g. Great Bear Resources' Dixie Gold Project) may not necessarily be indicative as to the presence of mineralization on the Corporation's property (e.g. Red Lake Gold's Whirlwind Jack Gold Project).

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

