Pacific Empire Samples 8.79 g/t Gold and Expands Mineralized Zones at Jean Marie

Vancouver, September 28, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report rock sample assays received from its Jean Marie Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum porphyry project (the "Jean Marie") in north-central British Columbia, located 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Ltd.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine.

Highlights:

8.79 g/t gold, 86.6 g/t silver and 1.75% copper in rock sample at newly identified Leap Target Area;

Continuous chip sampling yields 4 metres grading 1.37% copper, 0.08 g/t gold and 67.4 g/t silver at C zone south; and

Bismuth-tellerium association with base metal and precious metal rich veins suggests high-level porphyry type mineralization.





Figure 1 - New Rock Sampling & Existing Zones at Jean Marie

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/64724_0655646434b28a47_001full.jpg

Additional rock sampling at the Jean Marie project continues to highlight the potential for a precious-metal-enriched, copper porphyry deposit at Jean Marie. The presence of base-metal / precious metal veins at numerous areas across the Property which consistently have a bismuth-tellurium signature are interpreted as intermediate sulphidation veining consistent with what is observed in the upper levels of porphyry systems.

Approximately 650 metres south of the historically drilled B zone, rock sampling at a 20-metre-wide exposed rock face and talus pile in a newly identified and sampled area exhibited gold and silver mineralization within polymetallic veining. Veining occurred along the margin of a 10 to 15-metre-wide monzonite dike, in contact with calc-silicate (epidote, diopside) altered andesite.

Moderate to high grade silver mineralization was systematically chip sampled across a series of stacked sulphide-rich quartz veins up to 30 cm wide in an exposed 2008 roadcut, 400 metres southeast of the "C zone south" showing sampled by the Company early this summer (refer to PEMC news release dated August 11th, 2020). There is a prevalent bismuth-tellurium association with silver grades at the area, as seen in other areas of the Property.

"Although outcrop is sparce, we continue to find additional mineralized areas across the property characterized by veining that is consistent with the upper level of a porphyry system. This new data, combined with historical drilling at the A, B and C zones, supports the potential for a porphyry system at depth, along the Jean Marie fault. We look forward to the start of drilling at Jean Marie in the coming weeks."

Table 1. Rock sampling results (coordinates in UTM NAD 83 zone 10).

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Copper (%) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Bismuth (ppm) Tellurium (ppm) Area Sample type 146952 377953 6106074 0.36 0.05 43.2 357.29 11.97 C zone southeast Rock - outcrop grab 146954 377959 6106081 5.54 0.13 194 3297.96 52.85 C zone southeast Rock - outcrop grab 146955 377567 6106178 0.23 0.04 4.6 40.53 0.81 C zone south Rock - outcrop grab 2089916 377956 6106077 2.82 0.06 42.5 670.73 127.49 C zone south Rock - chip sample 2089917 377959 6106079 0.93 0.12 117 1935.61 158.15 C zone south Rock - chip sample 2089918 377962 6106081 1.32 0.06 48.9 948.02 29.25 C zone south Rock - chip sample 2089919 377965 6106083 0.4 0.07 61.2 1543.09 443.86 C zone south Rock - chip sample 2089920 378013 6106275 0.14 0.01 2.4 17.72 4.65 C zone Rock - outcrop grab 2089921 377917 6106328 0.49 0.03 7.7 8.96 1.38 C zone Rock - outcrop grab 13708 375613 6106845 1.75 8.79 86.6 342.84 3.89 Leap Zone Rock - subcrop grab

Table 2. Rock sample descriptions.

Sample_ID Description 146952 Strongly rusty weathered quartz vein in roadside exposure. 146954 Semi-massive chalcopyrite with abundant malachite-tenorite in monzonite dike. 146955 Sulfide vein pyrite > chalcopyrite. Andesite outcrop exposed in a tree well. 2089916 Stacked polymetallic veins 12" thick quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite-galena. 0.0 - 1.0 m along trench. 2089917 As above. Interval 1.0 - 2.0 m 2089918 As above. Interval 2.0 - 3.0 m 2089919 As above. Interval 3.0 - 4.0 m 2089920 Clay-tenorite-limonite-malachite altered and weathered monzonite. 2089921 Rusty weathered chlorite altered monzonite with blebs of molybdenite and chalcopyrite. 13708 Very strongly rusty weathered monzonite. 3% Cp, 1% galena, 5% pyrite, hydrozincite staining.





Figure 2 - Copper from Recent Rock Sampling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/64724_0655646434b28a47_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Gold from Recent Rock Sampling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/64724_0655646434b28a47_003full.jpg





Figure 4 - Silver from Recent Rock Sampling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/64724_0655646434b28a47_004full.jpg





Figure 5 - Sample # 146954 (194 g/t Ag, 5.54% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/64724_0655646434b28a47_005full.jpg

About the Jean Marie Project

The Jean Marie consists of 7,350 ha of contiguous mineral claims in north-central British Columbia situated 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Ltd.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine. PEMC holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Jean Marie. The Jean Marie straddles the contact between the Jean Marie multiphase stock and andesitic volcanics of the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic Witch Lake. Several drill-indicated zones exist on the Jean Marie, two of which have only been historically drilled to a maximum depth of 92 metres. Recent logging operations and associated infrastructure have made road-based drilling activities possible. The most recent drilling at any of the three drill indicated zones was completed at the B zone in 1997. The final hole of the 1997 program intersected 184 m @ 0.33% copper, which includes an interval of hydrothermal breccia grading 1.2% copper over 27 metres.** Numerous additional exploration targets exist on the Property, particularly along a 9 kilometre trend that extends southeasterly from the A zone.

** The Company has not verified historical drilling results but has reviewed the historical sampling and analytical procedures and has no reason to believe the historically reported results are unreliable or misleading.

QA/QC Procedures

Continuous chip samples and rock grab samples were collected and placed in polyethylene bags before being shipped to MS Analytical ("MSA") in Langley, BC. Internal laboratory standards are checked upon analysis as a means of quality assurance. Samples were analyzed using MSA's IMS-130 multi-element analytical package, whereby 0.5 g aliquots are subjected to an aqua-regia digest and subsequently analyzed with ICP-AES/MS. Sample were also assayed using MSA's FAS-111 fire assay gold package, whereby a 30 g fusion is ultimately finished with AAS.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-356-6246

brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64724