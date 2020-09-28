Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Corporate Update

08:35 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2020 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX:ZNC.H) ("Zincore" or the "Company") reports that it has licensed the use of some historical exploration data to a third party for a fee. The data was collected from properties which the Company formerly held and explored, but no longer has any interest in. In exchange for granting the license to use the data, the third party has paid the Company a gross amount of US$175,000, before any applicable taxes. Given the Company's significant outstanding debts, management is considering all options for the funds to move the Company forward.

About Zincore

Zincore is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration. The Company's common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX-V under the symbol ZNC.H.

For more information please contact:

Zincore Metals Inc.
Adam Ho, CFO, Director
(604) 669-6611
aho@zincoremetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Zincore assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zincore Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608006/Corporate-Update


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Zincore Metals Inc.

Zincore Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1W4M1
CA98959P8771
www.zincoremetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap