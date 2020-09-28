Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2020 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX:ZNC.H) ("Zincore" or the "Company") reports that it has licensed the use of some historical exploration data to a third party for a fee. The data was collected from properties which the Company formerly held and explored, but no longer has any interest in. In exchange for granting the license to use the data, the third party has paid the Company a gross amount of US$175,000, before any applicable taxes. Given the Company's significant outstanding debts, management is considering all options for the funds to move the Company forward.

