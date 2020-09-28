Metalore Announces AGM Results and Strategic Review

SIMCOE, September 28, 2020 - Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 26, 2020.

A total of 1,280,546 common shares (72.14% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated September 1, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Donald Bryson, Timothy Cronkwright, Bruce Davis and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Donald Bryson as Chief Financial Officer.

COMMENCEMENT OF STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors announces that it has commenced a review to explore a variety of strategic alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. Such strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company, a recapitalization of the Company, a merger with another entity, a sale of some or all of the assets of the Company, or a combination of any of the foregoing.

"Our Board of Directors is focused on creating value for our shareholders and therefore we are conducting a review of strategic alternatives to ensure that the true value of the Company is recognized," stated Armen Chilian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metalore.

The Board of Directors of Metalore believes that the Company has a conservative capital structure and attractive assets all of which are in Canada and are not fully valued by the market, and are worth at least $4.00 per share:

Control Blocks (Agrita Chilian 32.7%) and Southern Ontario Natural Gas Limited (SONG is a company controlled by the Chilian Family) (26.4%) are available for purchase;

Only 1,775,035 shares outstanding with no outstanding warrants or options

$500,000 cash in bank with no outstanding debt; $500,000 unused line of credit

No outstanding legal issues against the Company

Cedartree Property, Northwestern Ontario containing NI 43-101 compliant gold resource

Active JV with Greenstone Gold Mines on the Brookbank group of properties, Northwestern Ontario which includes 1% NSR on the main Brookbank Gold Deposit and interest in the surrounding claims (26% in Irwin and Sandra Twps and 21% in Walters, Leduc, Legault Twps).

Two 21-year leased claims with cabin on Windigokan Lake, Irwin Twp near Brookbank

Six 21-year leased claims on Paint Lake, Walters Twp near Brookbank. Greenstone Gold Mines has Right of First Refusal

80 natural gas wells and 70km of pipeline mainly in Charlotteville Township, Southern Ontario which have generated in excess of $50,000,000. in revenue since 1965. Active Evergreen Agreement with Enbridge Gas Inc. provides sustainable monthly revenues.

40,000 acres of gas, oil and mineral leases mainly in Charlotteville Township, currently producing from Silurian sandstones at 300 to 400 metre depths, with potential at greater depths in the Ordovician and Cambrian formations to further produce hydrocarbons.

Five fleet trucks and related equipment to service gas wells and pipeline infrastructure.

34 acre forest and farmland near Walsh, Ontario within the gas gathering system worth $325,000+ on the open market

There can be no assurance that this process will result in a transaction and there is no set timetable for actions to be taken in the process. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose any developments related to the process until the Board has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise concludes the process.

About Metalore Resources Limited

For over 50 years Metalore has produced natural gas in Southwestern Ontario from its network of wells and pipelines throughout Charlotteville Township. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore its Northwestern Ontario gold properties without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company holds 100% ownership in the Cedartree gold property, Kenora mining district and has a joint venture agreement with Greenstone Gold Mines (Premier Gold Mines Ltd. and Centerra Gold Inc.) in the Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

For further information contact:

Armen Chilian P.Geo. President /CEO

(519) 428 - 2464 info@metaloreresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

