Norsemont Hires Resource Development Associates for NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

Vancouver, September 28, 2020 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (CNSX:NOM.CN) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Resource Development Associates Inc. ("RDA" or "Wilson") has been selected to author an initial National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for its Choquelimpie project, in Northern Chile.

Mr. Scott Wilson will author the report. He proposes to take responsibility as the independent Qualified Person ("QP") for the project. Wilson will import, update and validate all existing digital data for the project. The current drilling data, which the resource estimate will be based upon, contains 917 RC holes, 147 blastholes, 740 sonic holes and 74 diamond core holes.

Mineral resources for the project will be estimated according to CIM definition standards. Resources will be determined by developing general statistical models and geostatistical models of the drilling database assays. Estimation parameters will be evaluated in order to find the best statistical representation of the assay data for the project. This will include inverse distance and kriging estimates. We anticipate the initial report would be completed this quarter.

A program of core re-assaying and confirmation drilling may be recommended as a first phase recommendation as described by NI 43-101. Resources will meet the CIM defined test of "the reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction," based on pit constraining parameters. Mining and processing costs, typical for Chile will be incorporated in the evaluation of the "reasonable prospects" test.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said; "This is an important milestone to get the initial resource estimate brought up to 43-101 standards at Choquelimpie. This will give us an outline of the work to be completed over the next year to unlock further value for our shareholders."

About Norsemont Mining

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously active gold and silver mine.

