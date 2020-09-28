Heatherdale Resources Appoints Nikolejsin as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, Sept. 28, 2020 - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dave Nikolejsin as a Strategic Advisor and Consultant to the Company.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Mr. Nikolejsin to our team. His proven track record of being a fair, inclusive and innovative leader align directly with the values of the Company. We look forward to working with him on our Niblack Project in Alaska," said Ms. Edie Thome, Lead Director of Heatherdale. "His extensive and successful experience in creative solutions with Indigenous People, rural communities and industry on beneficial natural resource projects is an invaluable addition to the Company as we refine and execute on our strategic vision."

About Dave Nikolejsin

Mr. Nikolejsin is a natural resources industry professional. He most recently served the British Columbia government as Deputy Minister ("DM") of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources through multiple administrations with both major Provincial Parties. He is widely considered as a global leader of balancing environmental, Indigenous, community, social and economic interests in natural resources. Responsibilities as DM included: lead government officer for mining and energy operations and development projects that successfully completed the environmental assessment process such as: LNG Canada natural gas pipeline and export Project, Site C Hydroelectric Project and mine development Projects such as Pretium's Brucejack mine near Stewart, BC. Prior to his DM position, his previous roles with the Province of B.C. included: Associate Deputy Minister of the Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO"), where he acted as Chief Executive of the stand-alone office responsible for environmental assessments of major projects in B.C., and Associate Deputy Minister and Chief Information Officer.

His core values and motivators include: consulting with, empowering and building capacity within Indigenous groups, progressively balancing stakeholder concerns with economic development to minimize environmental impacts of natural resource projects as well as clean energy and climate change considerations.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Heatherdale, visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod, P.Geo

President, CEO and Director

