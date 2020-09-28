ION Energy Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 - Ali Haji, CEO, ION Energy (TSXV: ION) joins his team and key investors and Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.



ION Energy Ltd. is an emerging leader in the exploration and development of Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's strong in-country team is ready for the world's third wave of the clean energy revolution, and the increased demand in lithium. ION Energy has one of the largest exploration, and first lithium brine, licences ever granted in Mongolia. For more information visit: https://www.ionenergy.ca/

Date: Monday September 28, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

