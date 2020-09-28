California Gold Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, September 28, 2020 - California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) ("California Gold" or the "Company") announced today that Kevin Cinq-Mars has resigned from his position as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Cinq-Mars had been CGM's Director for many years, and the Company thanks him for his invaluable contribution towards achieving corporate objectives and adding shareholder value.

About California Gold Mining Inc.

California Gold Mining Inc. is focused on continued development of a high-quality gold resource on its 100%-owned Fremont property in Mariposa County, California. The Fremont property consists of an entirely private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, PG&E electric substation and abundant water present on the property itself. The Fremont property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million ounces of gold. The Company purchased the Fremont property in March 2013.

The Company also has an outdoor, high-CBD industrial hemp biomass cultivation operation on its Grove Road Farm property in Kendall County, Illinois.

The Company's technical report in respect of the Fremont Property prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.caligold.ca.

