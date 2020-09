Metalla Completes Fosterville Mine Royalty Acquisition

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, Sept. 28, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 27, 2020, it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 2.5% net smelter return royalty interest on the northern and southern portions of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s ("Kirkland Lake") (NYSE: KL) (TSX:KL) operating Fosterville mine ("Fosterville") for total consideration of A$6.0 million, consisting of A$2.0 million in cash and the issuance of 467,730 Metalla common shares.

Fosterville is a high-grade, low cost underground gold mine in Victoria, Australia which has been in production since 2005. In 2019, Fosterville produced 619koz gold at a grade of 39.6 g/t and a cash cost of US$119/oz and AISC of US$291/oz. Kirkland Lake recently reissued its guidance for 2020 at Fosterville where it anticipates producing 590 – 610koz of gold at an operating cost of US$130-US$150/oz of gold(1).

Recent drilling in the Harrier system continued to return encouraging results, demonstrating a sustained growth opportunity down dip and in the southern extensions. New drilling returned high-grade mineralization outside of the existing mineral reserves, and also demonstrated the continuity of the Harrier structure for 400 metres down plunge while remaining open at depth with intercept of 8.1 g/t gold over 4.5 metres. High-grade intercepts from recent drilling include 20.9 g/t gold over 5.9 metres including 295 g/t gold over 0.3 metres and 22.8 g/t gold over 4.3 metres. Furthermore, drilling at depth outlined a new sulfide structure on the footwall of the Harrier Base fault called Wagtail presenting additional future targets at depth(2).

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes: (1) See Kirkland Lake news release filed on December 3, 2019, Kirkland Lake news release filed on June 30, 2020. and Kirkland Lake Annual Information Form December 31, 2019. (2) See Kirkland Lake news release filed on July 30, 2020

