Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project

PERTH, Sept. 28, 2020 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) ”) wishes to advise that that on Friday September 25, 2020, the implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement between Perseus and Exore Resources Ltd. (Exore) was completed, resulting in Perseus acquiring all of Exore’s assets including a portfolio of exploration properties situated in northern C?te d’Ivoire. This included PR 321 that hosts the Bago? Gold Project (Bago?), located approximately 70 kilometres from Perseus’s Sissingu? Gold Mine.



On May 4, 2020, Exore announced an independently prepared maiden JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate for Bago?. This estimate was based on mineralisation associated with the Antoinette and V?ronique prospects. On July 28, 2020, Exore published further drilling results, this time from the Juliette prospect that highlight the potential for additional resources to be delineated along strike from Antoinette.

Perseus’s pre-acquisition evaluation of Exore’s exploration work at Bago? indicated potential for the economic exploitation of Antoinette and V?ronique by open pit mining and either processing in-situ or transporting ore to Sissingu? for processing.

Perseus now intends to undertake a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) to confirm the technical and financial viability of a development concept for Bago?. Proposed work includes:

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling of each of the Antoinette, V?ronique and Juliette prospects to generate sufficient data to enable estimation of Measured and Indicated Resources and conversion into Ore Reserves.



Twinning of four RC holes at Antoinette and five RC holes at V?ronique with core drilling to verify the widths and grades of key Exore RC drill intercepts that drive the currently defined optimisation pit shells.



Drilling of four diamond HQ3 core holes at Antoinette and two HQ3 core holes at V?ronique to characterise geotechnical conditions in the vicinity of pit walls.



Conducting additional metallurgical test work to determine the performance characteristics of the ore through the Sissingu? plant and variability testing.



Drilling water bore holes and aquifer testing to determine dewatering requirements, water chemistry and water supply at each of the prospects.



Multi-element assays of selected mineralised intercepts for ore chemistry characterisation, to assist tailings geochemistry assessment.



Conducting acid base accounting test work and waste characterisation analysis.



Drone surveys to generate Digital Elevation Models and aerial photographs to be used for planning and mapping purposes.



A study of proposed ore transport routes.

Drilling at Bago? is scheduled to start in the second week of October and finish in late December 2020. The target date for completion of the DFS is June 2021.

Work will also be undertaken to prepare an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for Bago?. Local environmental consultants, CECAF, have been engaged to undertake this work. A field survey is due to commence in the first week of October 2020 and the fully documented application for the ESIA is scheduled to be filed in the March 2021 quarter.

Early stage exploration activities will also commence in parallel with the DFS and ESIA work. Initially exploration will focus on the prospective opportunities identified by Exore on the Bago? tenement and will include:

Drilling of the Antoinette-Juliette ‘gap’ to follow up previous encouraging intercepts in AC and RC drilling beneath transported cover.



Drilling to follow up encouraging drill intercepts between Antoinette and Antoinette South.



Drilling to follow up encouraging intercepts on strike extensions of the V?ronique deposit and at regional prospects such as Odette and Brigette.

Corporate Update

Following her recent appointment to the board of Newcrest Mining Ltd., Sally-Anne Laymen has resigned as a non-executive director of Perseus with effect from September 30, 2020. Perseus has begun a search for a suitable replacement for Sally-Anne as well as for one additional female non-executive director both of whom shall be appointed to the board in due course. The two new appointments will bring the total number of directors serving on the Perseus board to seven, six of who will be non-executive and one the managing director, an executive. At this time, the board will also include two female directors which will be consistent with current governance best practices.

Perseus’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, said:



“With the completion of the Exore Scheme of Arrangement, Perseus is now very keen to move forward to prove the financial viability of a development concept for the Bago? Gold Project and if possible, increase the size of the mineable Mineral Resource.



Given the outstanding performance to date of the plant of our nearby Sissingu? Gold Mine, we are very pleased to potentially have the opportunity to access what we believe will be a material source of additional mill feed within trucking distance of the Sissingu? mill.



Our exploration team, that includes number of former employees of Exore, as well as our drilling contractor are mobilising to site and drilling is expected to be under way by mid-October 2020.



There is a good deal of work to be done in terms of exploration drilling, evaluation and licencing before the development of Bago? becomes a proven concept, but we are very confident of achieving a positive outcome and as a result, place Perseus in a position to continue to generate significant benefits for all of our stakeholders through our northern Ivorian operations.



Finally, on behalf of our Chairman Sean Harvey and all fellow directors, we wish to thank Sally-Anne Layman for her service as a director of Perseus and wish her well with her career as a Non-Executive Director.”

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

