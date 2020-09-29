Kaizen Discovery Announces Intention to Restart Exploration Activities at Its 100%-owned Aspen Grove Project in British Columbia, Canada

Past diamond drilling returned significant intervals of copper and gold mineralization

Vancouver, September 29, 2020 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its intention to restart exploration activities at its 100%-owned Aspen Grove Project, located in southern British Columbia, Canada.

In 2015, Kaizen completed a 6,389-metre diamond drill program targeting the Ketchan porphyry copper-gold prospect at the Aspen Grove Project. This was followed by an additional 4,009 metres of diamond drilling in 2016. These drill programs returned significant intercepts of copper and gold mineralization, including several higher-grade zones (refer to Kaizen's news releases dated November 3, 2015 and October 5, 2016).

Highlights from previous diamond drilling at Ketchan includes:

14 metres grading 1.03% copper and 0.13 g/t gold (1.15% copper equivalent; "CuEq" 1 ) in drill hole K15-01.

) in drill hole K15-01. 72 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.20 g/t gold (0.49% CuEq) in drill hole K15-03.

26 metres grading 1.05% copper and 0.05 g/t gold (1.09% CuEq) in drill hole K15-10.

68 metres grading 0.40% copper and 0.34 g/t gold (0.71% CuEq) in drill hole K15-11.

62 metres grading 0.46% copper and 0.10 g/t gold (0.55% CuEq), including 28 metres grading 0.90% copper and 0.17 g/t gold (1.05% CuEq) in drill hole K16-06.

8 metres grading 1.29% copper and 0.84 g/t gold (2.05% CuEq), and 60 metres grading 0.36% copper and 0.15 g/t gold (0.49% CuEq) in drill hole K16-07.

Mineralized intervals cited above represent apparent, not true widths, as true widths are not known.

In 2014, Kaizen completed a four-hole 2,012-metre diamond drill program targeting the Par porphyry copper-gold prospect, with one 459 metre follow-up hole completed in 2015. These holes confirmed the presence of a copper-gold-molybdenum-bearing zone of advanced argillic and sericitic alteration over an 800 metre strike length (refer to Kaizen's news releases dated December 10, 2014 and July 20, 2015).

Highlights from previous diamond drilling at Par include:

73 metres grading 0.25% copper and 0.10 g/t gold (0.33% CuEq), including 27 metres grading 0.38% copper and 0.11 g/t gold (0.48% CuEq) in hole AG15-01.

Mineralized intervals cited above represent apparent, not true widths, as true widths are not known.

"Previous work at Aspen Grove was focused on identification of shallow bodies of copper-gold mineralization amenable to open-pit mining. Mineralization encountered by drilling at both Ketchan and Par is now recognized by Kaizen geologists to reflect stratigraphically-controlled hydrothermal fluid discharge through Nicola Group rocks from deeper porphyry copper-gold intrusions that remain to be discovered," commented Eric Finlayson, Kaizen's interim Chief Executive Officer.

Kaizen is planning an exploration program to commence as soon as possible, which will include property-wide deep-penetration geophysical surveys and follow-up diamond drilling.

The Ketchan copper-gold prospect at Aspen Grove

The Ketchan copper-gold system is hosted by the Ketchan Intrusive Complex, a dioritic to monzonitic suite of pre-mineral dykes and sills at least 1,800 metres by 500 metres in size emplaced into Nicola Group volcano-sedimentary rocks. Drill holes completed by Kaizen in 2015 and 2016 intersected copper-gold mineralization across the known length of the Complex. Alteration and mineralization are controlled by host-rock permeability and reflect both stratabound and fault-controlled flow of hydrothermal fluids away from an as-yet undiscovered porphyry intrusion.

The Par copper-gold prospect at Aspen Grove

The Par copper-gold system is characterized by widespread stratigraphically-controlled phyllic to advanced argillic alteration in Nicola Group rocks associated with cross-cutting quartz feldspar porphyry intrusions. The alteration and mineralization observed is interpreted as lying within the lithocap to an underlying porphyry copper-gold intrusion.

Figure 1. Location of the Ketchan, Par and Zig prospects at Kaizen's Aspen Grove Project.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2875/64755_43774a546457b9ba_002full.jpg

The 100%-owned Aspen Grove Project

The Aspen Grove Project is located in southern British Columbia, near the city of Merritt. The Project is approximately 112 km2 (11,237 ha) in area and covers part of an extensive belt of porphyry copper-gold mineralization hosted by Early Triassic Nicola Group volcanic rocks and Late Triassic to Early Jurassic intrusions. Several zones of copper-gold mineralization have been identified by exploration to date, with most work conducted at the Ketchan prospect.

