Volcanic reports that Guatemala borders are open and international flights to the country will resume

Vancouver, September 29, 2020 - Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG) is pleased to confirm that Guatemala has re-opened its borders to international travel and Aurora International Airport is now open and receiving international flights. In early March, Guatemala closed its borders to international travel due to COVID-19 but now the focus is reviving the economy of the country.

In June this year, Volcanic signed an agreement with Radius Gold Inc. where Volcanic aquired an option on a very large and prospective land position covering a significant portion of the Volcanic Belt in eastern Guatemala. The Volcanic Belt is host to the Escobal Silver Mine and the high grade Cerro Blanco Gold deposit, which is under development by Bluestone Resources Inc.

Field work will start on October 1st with local crews presently mobilizing to the Holly-Banderas Project. The permitting process for drilling is well underway and field crews are presently in the area developing support from the communities and establishing protocols that will generate as much local employment as possible. Stream geochemistry was completed over much of the area by Radius Gold, identifying a number of significant gold and silver anomalies for follow-up. The job at hand is large, with over 300,000 hectares of prospective terrain to explore.

Of immediate focus is to follow up the discovery holes on the Holly target, which consists of an east-west trending ridge paralleling the Jocotan fault system. Strong gold in soil and rock samples along 1,500 meters of Holly ridge define the target, where previous shallow drilling returned 3.6m @ 22 g/t gold and 697 g/t silver, and 14m @ 4.1g/t gold and 150 g/t silver. A 5,000m drill program is planned for the Holly target. At the Banderas project, a geophysical program is being designed to better define the targets.

With the financing announced yesterday set to increase its already well-financed treasury, the Company looks forward to advancing its Guatemala assets.

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together an experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building multi-million ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold and silver resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic intends to become a leading gold-silver company.

For further information, visit our website at www.volgold.com.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

