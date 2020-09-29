Gray Rock Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, September 29, 2020 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) ("Gray Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Williams, P.Eng, MBA, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Brian Johnson will be stepping down, having served on the Board of Directors since 2017.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brian for his many contributions to Gray Rock over the last three years. We thank him for his guidance and service, which has been greatly appreciated," said David Wolfin, Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Williams, P.Eng, MBA, is currently the Vice President of Corporate Development for Bluestone Resources. Previously, he was a Director at Canaccord Genuity Corp. in the metals and mining investment banking team, where he provided strategic advice to clients on acquisitions, mergers, and equity financings. He is a professional engineer by background and worked for Freeport-McMoRan in an operational and process development capacity. He holds a B.A.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of British Columbia, as well as an MBA from the W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University.

"Stephen's well-rounded background in operations and investment banking as well as his current experience in advancing a prominent development asset will be incredibly beneficial for Gray Rock and I'm very excited to work with him," said Peter Latta, President. "Stephen's familiarity with our geological team as well as his strong reputation in the capital market arena made this a natural fit."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Wolfin"

David Wolfin

Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Gray Rock Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608113/Gray-Rock-Announces-Board-Changes