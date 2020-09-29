BTU Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling in Red Lake Adjacent to Great Bear Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, September 29, 2020 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BTU) (OTC PINK:BTUMF) is pleased to announce the commencement of core drilling operations on its Dixie Halo property adjacent to the Great Bear Resources Ltd. Dixie property near Red lake, Ontario.

"We are excited to re-start drilling operations on our Dixie Halo property, a property that shares 35km of boundaries with Great Bear. We have outlined a number of priority targets and have several of them ready for drilling right now." stated Paul Wood, CEO of BTU Metals.

Bruce Durham, VP Exploration of the Company stated, "We are focused on drilling new, potentially gold bearing selected exploration targets on this large, 200 square kilometre property. Field work is on-going and a number of new targets have recently been identified as we expand the footprint of our exploration database. With drilling starting, our field staff are focussing their efforts on data gathering programs including Induced Polarization and Till sampling to support our ongoing drill program which we expect will continue for several months."

The Company's exploration work at its Red Lake, Ontario projects remains largely on schedule with no major disruption due to the COVID-19 government guidelines. The Company continues to monitor the situation, continues to be careful, and will adjust its activities and timelines as deemed appropriate.

BTU further announces it has granted a total of up to 2,750,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

