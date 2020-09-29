Great Thunder Gold Reports Interpretation of Airborne Surveys on its Projects in the Fenelon Gold Camp, Quebec

Vancouver, September 29, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to report the interpretation results of the airborne survey data on its Northbound, Northbound Extension (now combined to be referred as the "Northbound Project") & the Southern Star Project in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada.

The Company contracted Campbell and Walker Geophysics Limited to analyze and interpret the completed airborne survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. The survey and subsequent interpretation have successfully identified multiple structures of interest within the Jeremie Pluton on the Northbound Property as well as 5 conductive zones on the Southern Star Property.

Northbound Property

A 569 line-kilometre heliborne magnetic survey was carried out at 50m line spacings. The Northbound Property encompasses the Jeremie Pluton within which Wallbridge Mining has intersected high grade gold near the contact with surrounding volcanics. The Northbound magnetic survey was successful in identifying several arcuate features suggestive of zoning with the pluton as well as potential faults and structural breaks to target in follow-up programs.





Geophysical Interpretation Map 1: Great Thunder Gold's 2020 Airborne Survey Interpretation for the Northbound Project in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada

Southern Star Property

A total of 1359 line-kilometres of helicopter magnetics and time domain electro-magnetic ("EM") at its Southern Star Property at 100m line spacings. The Southern Star magnetic survey identified a number of breaks and offsets and helped to better define lithological contacts within the greenstone package. The EM survey highlighted 5 conductive zones in the north and west of the property. In the north, 4 conductors appear to be associated with the flanks of a mafic volcanic unit where it is in contact with intermediate tuffs and graphitic horizons. In the west, a conductor is associated with graphitic schists along the Bapst Fault.





Geophysical Interpretation Map 2: Great Thunder Gold's 2020 Airborne Survey Vertical Magnetic Derivative Interpretation for the Southern Star Project in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada

Geophysical Interpretation Map 3: Great Thunder Gold's 2020 Airborne Survey Electromagnetic Conductivity Interpretation for the Southern Star Project in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada

A limited amount of historical work has taken place along these conductors which will be incorporated into further 3D conductive plate modelling in order to generate drill targets ahead of a winter drill program.

Great Thunder Retains Longford Exploration, Initiates Exploration Program

Longford Exploration Services Ltd. is a Canadian services company providing turnkey solutions for the mineral community. Longford has a variety of experience in the region ranging from grassroots exploration through to diamond drilling campaigns.

A program is being designed which will consist of systematic till sampling in the coming weeks and drilling on high priority targets after freeze-up. Permitting for these programs is currently underway.

Cautionary Statements: Mineralization occurring at the mines, deposits, and discoveries listed above is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Great Thunder described within.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A. an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

