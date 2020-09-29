Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. Adds Second Drill Rig To American Creek Project

Vancouver - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") (TSXV:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9UA) is pleased to announce that a second drill rig has arrived on site to help accelerate the completion of the fully funded 4,000 metre drill program on the 100% owned American Creek project, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

The 2020 American Creek drill program is designed to target three areas, MB Silver, Wolfmoon and Dorothy. The drill program will test the current geological model; that being the numerous mineralized occurrences in the area are surface expressions of a larger silver-gold bearing hydrothermal system. That system is interpreted to be analogous to the past producing Premier District, located immediately west of the American Creek property (See Company News Release dated September 15th, 2020)

Drilling began as scheduled, on September 16th on the Wolfmoon target. The third hole is being completed. The second drill is targeting the High-Grade vein on the MB Silver target, where at least 3 drill holes are planned. To date, Minconsult has completed six of the seven planned drill pads and are currently building the final pad. Four of these pads are testing areas that have never been drilled before.

2020 Drill Program

MB Silver target:

The MB Silver target is in the vicinity of the limited historic mining and is designed to follow up on the 2006 drill program, which intersected multi-kilogram silver values over significant widths, including 5.18 metres of 5,258 g/t silver (MTB news release January 30, 2007). The drilling is intended to test for continuity of the high-grade zone both along strike and at depth. The untested Franmar vein will also be drilled.

Dorothy target:

The Dorothy target is the northern extension of the MB Silver veins which strike onto the recently optioned Dorothy property. On-going geological work, including mapping and structural interpretation, is enhancing the understanding of the mineralization and the orientations of these multiple silver-bearing veins. Drilling is planned for both the Maybee zone and the untested Upper Ruby Zone.

Wolfmoon target:

The IP survey focused on the recently discovered Wolfmoon target where prospecting yielded assays of 28.5 g/t gold and 1,200 g/t silver from samples collected in the 2019 field program. (see News Release January 14th, 2020). The mineralization occurs within an extensive structurally controlled alteration zone, which has recently emerged from ice cover. IP surveys have been useful in a similar geological setting on Ascot Resources' Premier Gold property, immediately to the west. The IP survey has helped identify the orientation and width of the mineralized structures sampled at surface, optimizing the prospects of intersecting mineralization with the drilling.

QA/QC Procedures:

The core is flown from the drill site to a core logging facility in Stewart, BC, where it is logged and split using a diamond saw. Samples are then bagged with security tags and shipped to the MSALABS prep lab in Terrace, BC. Pulps are then sent the MSALABS' Langley location for analysis. MSALABS is an accredited lab with both ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) accreditation. Samples will be analyzed using MSALABS's Fire Assay method (AuAg-12) with an AAS finish for gold and silver and by a 48-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (IMS-230). In addition to the MSALABS Laboratory quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) protocols in place, Mountain Boy implements its own internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks and standards in the field.

About American Creek:

The American Creek project is located in the highly prospective American Creek corridor of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The property, which has a rich mining history, is road accessible and is 22 kilometres north of the deep-water seaport of Stewart. Mountain Boy has consolidated a 2,600-hectare property and compiled historic production and exploration information.

Mountain Boy considers the area to have high potential to host one or more deposits. The presence of numerous nearby past producers, the proximity to the Premier mill, an evolving understanding of the geology and encouraging results and discoveries in the region all support the highly prospective nature of this property.

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

