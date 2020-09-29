First Mining Announces Drill Results from its Pickle Crow Gold Project

VANCOUVER, September 29, 2020 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to report initial results from the 2020 diamond drill program currently underway at its Pickle Crow Gold Project ("Pickle Crow" or the "Project") located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Auteco Minerals Ltd. ("Auteco") (ASX:AUT), First Mining's partner on Pickle Crow, is advancing the Project by completing a 45,000 metre ("m") drill program aimed at expediting resource growth and testing multiple walk-up targets.

To date, drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in numerous areas up to 250 m outside the current resource area, with additional targets identified for further drilling in 2020.

Highlights:

Hole AUDD0017 intersected 99.35 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 0.6 m Including 181 g/t Au over 0.3 m



Hole AUDD0019 intersected 19.64 g/t Au over 1.6 m Including 59.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m



Hole AUDD0013 intersected 24.45 g/t Au over 1.7 m Including 122.0 g/t Au over 0.3 m



"We are excited with the initial results intersected by our partner's ongoing drill program", stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "Auteco's drill program at Pickle Crow has shown initial success and continues to enlarge the areas of known mineralization and highlight the Project's resource expansion potential."

Auteco commenced its maiden drilling program at Pickle Crow in May this year. To date, nineteen holes totaling 4,464 m have been completed, with assays returned for nine holes and partial assays for a further six holes. Drilling has been successful in intersecting shallow, high-grade mineralization and these results are being followed up with an expanded 45,000 m resource definition and discovery program now underway on site. A 24-person, all-season camp has been established on site to support exploration activities.

To expedite resource growth and enable exploration step-outs, a third drill rig will be mobilized in the coming weeks as part of the expanded drilling program.

Exploration efforts are currently focused on the definition of potential additional resources within the ‘Core Trend', which is host to the current inferred resource and the historical mining and infrastructure. Numerous walk-up drill targets ‘in the shadow of the headframe' have been identified from historical drilling datasets, and the current drilling is adding geological confidence to the significant historical intercepts to enable conversion to JORC and NI 43-101 mineral resources.

Auteco can earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PC Gold Inc. ("PC Gold"), which owns the Project, and their aggressive drilling program is now fully funded following its recent A$30.4m capital raising.

A plan map showing the Pickle Crow mineralized trend, highlighting the latest drill results and new identified zones of mineralization, can be viewed at:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/2020-09-FF-Pickle-Crow-Drill-Results.pdf

Select assay results from the first nineteen holes of the Auteco 2020 drill program are reported below.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t AUDD0001 61 64.05 3.05 3.35 AUDD0003 124.4 132 7.6 2.24 including 127.7 132 4.3 3.36 and 137 141.5 4.5 2.87 AUDD0004 292 301 9 2.91 AUDD0010 43.7 45.2 1.5 6.2 and 237.55 241.9 4.35 2.31 and 261 264 3 7.37 AUDD0013 95.7 97.4 1.7 24.45 including 96 96.3 0.3 122 AUDD0014 147 151.5 4.5 1.75 AUDD0015A 377.5 380.7 3.2 1.77 AUDD0017 167.4 168 0.6 99.35 including 167.4 167.7 0.3 181 AUDD0019 350.15 355 4.85 4.4 and 372 373.6 1.6 19.64 including 372.35 372.85 0.5 59.5

Notes:

Assaying for the Auteco drill program was completed by AGAT laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Prepared 30 g samples were analyzed for gold by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry finish. Samples greater than 5 g/t Au were reassayed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. All samples greater than 0.2 g/t Au have additionally been sent for pulp metallics (1000 g) with some results still pending. Reported intervals for holes AUDD0001, AUDD0003, AUDD0004 and AUDD0013 do not include all reassay results as they are still pending as at the time of this news release.

Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time

Cut-off grade of 1 g/t Au allowing for 1 m internal dilution

A complete list of the 2020 drill results to date, including hole details, can be viewed at:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/2020-09-29-FF-NR-Auteco-2020-Drill-Results.pdf

Vein 5 Extension Discovery

1.7 m at 24.5 g/t Au from 95.7 m in AUDD0013 (including 0.6 m at 65.2 g/t Au from 96 m and 0.3 m at 122.0 g/t Au from 96 m)

0.6 m at 99.4 g/t Au from 167.4 m in AUDD0017 (including 0.3 m at 181.0 g/t Au from 167.4 m)

A 210 m step-out to the ENE from the current Vein 5 wireframe resulted in the shallow intersection of 1.7 m at 24.5 g/t Au in AUDD0013. Multiple occurrences of visible gold from within the interval provided encouragement for follow up drilling. A further four holes have now been drilled with assays still pending.

Initial assays have also been returned from AUDD0017, 80 m down dip from AUDD0013, which intersected grades of up to 181.0 g/t Au within an interval of 0.6 m averaging 99.35 g/t Au.

Mineralization is associated with quartz-tourmaline-gold shear vein in high-strain, sericite-ankerite altered basalts.

Initial results are highly encouraging, with AUDD0013 and AUDD0017 indicating vertical continuity in the high-grade vein component of mineralization. Drilling is still wide-spaced (80 m x 80 m) and shallow. Narrow, high-grade intercepts of up to 0.31 m at 61 g/t Au in hole 1-26-27 have been intersected on Vein 5 in historical drilling, a further 550 m below the intercept in AUDD0017 (710 m below surface). Although these intercepts appear narrow the historical drilling only sampled the vein itself, with altered and mineralized wall rock discarded.

Coupled with historical indications of high-grade gold on the No. 5 vein at depth, Auteco's drilling provides encouragement for further step-outs in the drilling both to the ENE and WSW, and points to further resource potential from the Vein 5 extension target. Vein 5 remains open in all directions.

Vein 11 Extension and 11 Footwall Discovery

4.85 m at 4.4 g/t Au from 350.15 m in AUDD0019

Vein 11 FW: 1.6 m at 19.6 g/t Au from 372 m in AUDD0019 (including 0.5 m at 59.5 g/t Au from 372.35 m)

Hole AUDD0019 was drilled to a depth of 423 m through the Vein 5 extension target. The hole intersected multiple zones of sub-parallel, high grade mineralization in the footwall of Vein 5.

Vein 11 was intersected with multiple occurrences of visible gold within an interval of 4.85 m at 4.4 g/t Au from 350.15 m. This represents a 120 m step-out from the current Vein 11 resource wireframe with no historical or recent drilling into the extension target in any direction.

Hole AUDD0019 also intersected multiple 20-30 cm quartz-tourmaline-gold veins at 372 m, with initial assays returning up to 59.5 g/t Au within an interval of 1.6 m at 19.6 g/t Au. This represents a previously unrecognized mineralized zone sub-parallel to the trend of Vein 11 outside of current resources. Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Given the reconnaissance nature of the drilling on the No. 11 Vein extensions and footwall mineralization to date, this represents an exciting opportunity for the company to delineate additional resources proximal to existing mine infrastructure.

Vein 112 Target

3 m at 7.4 g/t Au from 261 m in AUDD0010

The Vein 112 discovery was intersected in hole AUDD0010 with 3 m at 7.4 g/t Au intersected at 261 m down hole at the high-strain contact between the mafic volcanics of the Pickle Crow assemblage and the late basin, Temiskaming type conglomerates. The mineralization is marked by multiple 1-30 cm quartz-ankerite-pyrrhotite-pyrite-gold veins, with widespread fuchsite-sericite-ankerite alteration to the selvedge. Mineralization is open along strike and at depth.

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ? Dip ? Final Depth (m) UTM East UTM North AUDD0001 223 -60 114.3 704983 5710808 AUDD0002 200 -60 192 705018 5710874 AUDD0003 199 -58 261 705050 5710908 AUDD0004 200 -60 378 705127 5710888 AUDD0005 205 -59 222 705186 5710974 AUDD0006 200 -60 96.7 705119 5710996 AUDD0007 205 -61 387 705102 5710999 AUDD0008 148 -57 204 704735 5710698 AUDD0009 161 -60 225 704783 5710757 AUDD0010 160 -60 309 704755 5710818 AUDD0011 158 -64 107.97 704743 5710857 AUDD0012 161 -58 71.6 704294 5709842 AUDD0013 175 -61 108 704315 5709573 AUDD0014 305 -56 321.2 705038 5710633 AUDD0015A 282 -60 438 705276 5710822 AUDD0016 180 -61 186 704244 5709543 AUDD0017 174 -61 258 704301 5709629 AUDD0018 174 -58 161.5 704390 5709613 AUDD0019 182 -58 423 704212 5709677

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z15

Reconnaissance exploration drilling has also resulted in the identification of three new high-grade gold discoveries/extensions, with significant step-out mineralization returned from Vein 5 extensions, Vein 11 extensions (including a new footwall discovery), and a new Vein 112.

Additional Details

A map showing the location of Pickle Crow and regionally significant projects can be viewed at:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/2020-09-FF-Pickle-Crow-Regional-Map.pdf

Additional underexplored, mineralized trends within the property and outside of the resource area have been identified. These areas are currently being subjected to initial geological field assessment by Auteco field geologists ahead of the proposed regional exploration drilling which needs to be conducted during the winter when the target areas are more accessible.

A map showing the identified regional shear zones and walk-up drill targets within the property area can be viewed at:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/2020-09-FF-Pickle-Crow-Targets.pdf

About Pickle Crow

The Pickle Crow Gold Deposit is a high-grade, shear-hosted, mesothermal Archean lode gold deposit. The deposit occurs primarily within mafic volcanics and banded iron formation (BIF) units in the Pickle Crow assemblage of the Pickle Lake Greenstone belt located in the Uchi Lake Sub-province of the Superior Craton of the Canadian Shield.

Mineralization is focused around steeply north-west dipping, regional scale shear zones. Multiple mineralization styles have been identified on the property, including Quartz-Gold-Tungsten (+/-Tourmaline) Shear Veins which are the focus of the current exploration, and banded iron formation mineralization (BIF-style), which comprises structurally-controlled, sheeted vein arrays hosted within the BIF.

Pickle Crow is one of Canada's highest-grade historical gold mines. It operated from 1935 until 1966, during which time it reportedly produced almost 1.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.14 g/t. The property consists of ~190 km2 (19,000 hectares) of tenure covering a major gold province. Auteco recently increased its landholding near the Project by staking an additional 130 km2 (13,000 ha) of land contiguous to Pickle Crow, thereby increasing the combined property's land package to over 320 km2 (32,000 ha) (see news release dated February 18th, 2020). First Mining acquired the Project in November 2015 through its acquisition of PC Gold Inc.

Auteco's development focus is on returning to first principles, completing a new geological review and applying modern exploration technologies in their advancement of the Project. Auteco has a strong focus on discovering and developing new project scale, high-grade, near surface gold resources.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the Auteco drill program consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), including low, medium and high-grade standards and coarse blanks, at regular intervals in the sample stream. One set of the four QA/QC sample types were inserted every 25 samples, consisting of 1 coarse duplicate, 1 quarter-split field duplicate, 1 CRM (altering between low, medium and high standards) and 1 blank. AGAT laboratories also undertakes its own internal QAQC program to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada, currently hosting a mineral resource base of 4.67 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 0.23 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category1. A Pre-Feasibility Study is underway, with completion targeted in early 2021, and permitting is on-going with submission of the Environmental Impact Statement targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. who are advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold projects towards construction. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Cameron, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

First Mining was created in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

Note:

1. These numbers are from the independent technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Springpole Gold Project, Ontario, Canada", dated November 5, 2019, which was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available at www.sedar.com under First Mining's SEDAR profile. Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

