NV Gold Announces Phase I Drill Program at Its Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, September 29, 2020 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received necessary drill approvals for its 100% owned Sandy Gold Project ("Sandy") located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. NV Gold's first drill program at Sandy encompasses up to 1,500 m in up to 10 drill holes.

A property-wide geophysical program was recently completed consisting of 198 line-kms of electromagnetic (resistivity and conductivity), magnetic, and radiometric surveys. Raw data is currently being analyzed by senior geophysicists from Goldspot Discoveries Corp. and will assist in delineating high priority drill targets testing this low-sulphidation epithermal gold system.

"We look forward to completing our first drill program at the Sandy Gold Project, which last saw drilling in the early 1990s. We are currently finalizing our drill program that is expected to commence in October 2020," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "At the same time we are preparing our drill at the Sandy Gold Project, we have recently submitted our drill permit for our 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada, which was leased in 2019. We also continue to advance the optioned Exodus Gold Project in BC, Canada, where we can earn up to an 85% interest. This is shaping up to be a very exciting and busy second half of 2020 at NV Gold, with potentially three drill programs to be undertaken."

About the Sandy Gold Project

20 unpatented lode claims encompassing approximately 400 acres acquired for minimal staking costs in 2019 utilizing NV Gold's internal geological database.

Strategically within a highly prospective low sulfidation epithermal gold district located in Lyon County, Nevada, USA.

Staked prior to and now surrounded by the Hercules Gold Project claim block controlled by Eclipse Gold Mining (TSXV: EGLD). Eclipse Gold Mining has raised approximately $20 million to explore and advance its Hercules Project.

Originally explored in 1993-1994 through work including geologic mapping, rock-chip and soil sampling, and drilling. Refer to the Company's press release September 5, 2019 for additional information on historical data.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, US: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

