Forum Energy Metals Corp: Rio Tinto Completes Summer Exploration Program at the Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, September 29, 2020 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has completed its summer exploration program at Forum's Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Rio Tinto is compiling all of the data collected from this summer's program for planning of a potential drill program in 2021. Results from this summer's work are expected to help refine drill targets, including the 2.8 km long Rafuse target, located 3km north of Janice which has seen limited historic drilling. Further details are expected by the end of October."

A Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill completed 25 holes for 818 metres on 7 targets (Figure 1), located on historical copper showings, structural and geophysical targets identified on the property. The intent of the RAB drilling was to drill short intersections of bedrock sample beneath glacial till covered areas to help delineate the extent of the sedimentary-hosted copper-silver mineralization which currently extends for approximately 8km along strike. Assay results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks.

Mapping and sampling crews took 525 outcrop samples over the 52km extent of the property. A total of 167 soil samples, 379 vegetation samples, 22.5 line km of gradient array Induced Polarization (IP) and 6.4 km of DCIP surveys were completed over the Jansem and Rafuse targets as an orientation study to test exploration methods for the rest of the property. The soil and vegetation samples have been submitted for geochemical analysis and initial interpretation of the IP data suggests that chargeability coupled with lithological and magnetic filters could be an effective targeting tool for future drilling. A 9.2 km Audio Magnetic Telluric (AMT) survey line was conducted over the Jansem/Janice target area to gain an understanding of the basin architecture and processing is underway.

Construction of the on-site 80 person Burbidge Lake camp was completed and is now well positioned to serve as a base of operations for future exploration campaigns on the property.





Figure 1: Janice Lake Regional Exploration Program for Summer 2020. Mapping and sampling were carried out extensively over the entire project, with over 1000 samples collected for geochemistry. Geophysics and the RAB drilling were concentrated on the Roberts, Genie, Genie NE, Juno and Rafuse areas in addition to other geophysical/structural targets.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/64792_4d221a6c54f3f94f_003full.jpg





Photo 1: Burbidge Lake Camp, August, 2020.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/64792_4d221a6c54f3f94f_004full.jpg





Photo 2: RAB Drill along strike from the Genie Showing



To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/64792_forum3enhanced.jpg

