NexGen Mining to Capitalize on Gold Market Surge

15:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

NexGen Mining Inc. (“OTCPK: NXGM”) (“NexGen” or the “Company”) announces the company is in the process of evaluating and acquiring an advanced stage gold and silver metal project in Nevada and positioned for substantial growth when a precious metal asset acquisition is complete.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language, such as the words "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," or "scheduled to," or other similar words, or the negative of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable or similar language, or by discussion of strategy or intentions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future business strategy, plans and goals and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Although management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove correct. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. A copy of the Company's report for the year ending December 31, 2018, can be found on the OTC Pink marketplace website at www.otcmarkets.com.



Contact

Marc J. Andrews
President & CEO, 775-461-2545
marc@nxgminc.com
www.nxgminc.com


