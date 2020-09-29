Contact Gold Closes C$14.77 Million Public Offering and Retires Preferred Stock

Vancouver, September 29, 2020 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) and (OTCQB: CGOL) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced public offering of units ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$14,774,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was conducted by Cormark Securities Inc. along with its US affiliate Cormark Securities (USA) Limited (together, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which a total of 73,870,000 Units were sold at a price of $0.20 per Unit ("Offering Price"), which included the partial exercise by the Underwriters of the over-allotment option.

Each Unit consisted of one share of common stock in the capital of the Company (a "Share", and as a constituent of the Unit, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, one Share at an exercise price of C$0.27 until September 29, 2022. For further information about the Offering, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2020, August 10, 2020, and September 23, 2020.

Concurrent with closing of the Offering, Contact Gold redeemed and retired all of the issued shares of preferred stock ("Preferred Shares") in the following steps pursuant to the binding letter agreement ("Binding LOI") with Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC ("Waterton"):

Contact Gold made a cash payment of C$5,000,000 from the proceeds of the Offering to redeem a portion of the Preferred Shares; Waterton, the holder of the Preferred Shares, purchased a total of 69,412,978 Shares pursuant to a private placement at a price per share of $0.195 for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$13.54 million (the "Redemption Placement"); and Contact Gold applied the proceeds of the Redemption Placement to redeem all of the remaining outstanding Preferred Shares (the "Redemption").

Contact Gold intends to use the remaining net proceeds of the Offering to undertake further drilling at the Company's Green Springs and Pony Creek projects located in Nevada, for exploration on its other properties, and for general working capital purposes, as further detailed in the Prospectus Supplement and Offering Statement (each as defined below).

"The successful closing of the offering will allow Contact Gold to ramp up our 2020 drill program at Green Springs, where we continue to follow up on the exciting, high-grade oxide intersected in last year's drilling," said Matthew Lennox-King, President & CEO, "In addition, retiring the preferred shares will better align all stakeholders and position the Company to capitalize on the value of its Nevada projects."

The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of sales to president's list purchasers (the "President's List"), on which they received a cash commission equal to 3%. As additional consideration for the services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Company issued the Underwriters a total of 4,225,125 broker warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant shall be exercisable to purchase, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, one Share (a "Broker Share") at a price of $0.27 until September 29, 2022.

The Offering was conducted (A) in Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 24, 2018 filed in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except for Québec (the "Canadian Jurisdictions"), and (B) to the public under an offering statement on Form 1-A, which includes an Offering Circular (the "Offering Statement"), pursuant to Regulation A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The securities sold pursuant to the Offering have not been approved or disapproved by the SEC, or any Canadian securities commission, nor has any such regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Prospectus Supplement or the Offering Statement.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Redemption Placement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period in Canada expiring on January 30, 2021, and are also deemed to be "restricted securities" under the 1933 Act. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered or qualified under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws, and were offered and sold pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

The Offering and the Redemption Placement remain subject to the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Offering Statement (including the Offering Circular contained therein), are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. The Offering Circular is also available at http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/pdf/Contact-Gold-Form-1-A-Rule-253-Offering-Circular.pdf

Exploration Update

The 2020 Green Springs drill program started on September 2, 2020. To date, 7 holes have been completed at the Charlie & Echo Zones and Zulu target. Results are pending for all holes.

Related Party Transactions

Waterton is an insider of the Company and, as a result, the completion of the Redemption Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Redemption Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance upon the exemptions contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(e), respectively, of MI 61-101. A material change report was filed in connection with the potential Redemption Placement less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Redemption Placement, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to complete the Redemption Placement in an expeditious manner.

In addition, certain directors and officers of the Company acquired an aggregate of 337,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. Participation by the directors and officers of the Company in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to MI 61-101, however is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in reliance upon the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Early Warning

In connection with the Redemption Placement, Waterton acquired 69,412,978 Shares, as further described above. Prior to the completion of the Redemption Placement, Waterton held 31,351,649 Shares representing approximately 32.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares, and 100% of the Preferred Shares. As at the date hereof, after giving effect to the Redemption Placement, Waterton holds 100,764,627 Shares representing approximately 41.85% of the total issued and outstanding Shares, and none of the Preferred Shares. The Shares were acquired to fulfill the purposes of, and in accordance with the terms of the Binding LOI as described above, and for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Waterton may from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of the Shares. This portion of the news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also required an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report of Waterton will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and can also be obtained from Waterton by contacting Richard Wells at (416) 504-3507.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 200 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

