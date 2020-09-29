U.S. District Court Upholds FTC's Decision To Block Peabody And Arch's Joint Venture Of PRB/Colorado Assets

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 - Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced that the U.S. District Court concluded its review and is supporting Federal Trade Commission (FTC) efforts to block the formation of the joint venture combining the companies' Powder River Basin (PRB) and Colorado assets.
"We are deeply disappointed with the court's decision as the intense all-fuels competition is clearly apparent to us," said Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow. "Our focus now is on continuing to be the low-cost PRB coal provider to best compete against natural gas and subsidized renewables. We remain committed to ensuring our customers continue to have access to a reliable and affordable fuel source."
Peabody is a leading coal producer, serving customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. We provide essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.
Contact: Peabody 314.342.4351
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-district-court-upholds-ftcs-decision-to-block-peabody-and-archs-joint-venture-of-prbcolorado-assets-301140118.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!