TMX Group, Minera Alamos, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 - Doug Ramshaw, President & Director, Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI)



Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has an extremely robust and positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed and is nearing the end of the permitting process. A construction decision on La Fortuna could be made in late 2020 or early 2021 and highlights the organic growth the existing projects can provide to the overall production profile. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought 3 mines in to production over the last 12 years. For more information visit: http://www.mineraalamos.com/

