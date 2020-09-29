African Metals Corporation files Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for fiscal year ended May 31, 2020 and Issues Progress Report on Reporting Status

TORONTO, September 29, 2020 - African Metals Corp. (the "Company") [TSXV: AFR.H [formerly AFR)] (TSXV:AFR.H) is pleased to announce that it has completed and filed on SEDAR its audited consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. The Company is now completely up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations and has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission to lift the Cease Trading Order ("CTO") currently in place. The current Board of Directors and management took on a very difficult assignment in attempting to turn around a very financially troubled Company. We are pleased that the Company is now back on an extremely sound foundation and, as at year end, had cash of $1,842,910 and working capital of $1,754,316. Once our application to have the CTO lifted is determined, the Company will consider its future course of action including reviewing its future activities on the Silver Bell -St. Lawrence Gold Project, in the Virginia City Mining District of Montana, USA and evaluating other potential projects.

