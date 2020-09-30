Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Added to the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index

Vancouver, September 30, 2020 - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group", "PTM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been added to the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index as of September 21, 2020. The S&P/TSX SmallCap Index provides an investable index for the Canadian small cap market and was developed with industry input as the ideal benchmark for those with small cap exposure to the Canadian equity market. Platinum Group Metals is listed on the TSX as PTM and on the NYSE.A as PLG. The Company's main asset is the controlling interest in the Waterberg palladium deposit in South Africa ("Waterberg", or the "Waterberg Project").

Commenting on the addition, Platinum Group's President and CEO, R. Michael Jones, stated, "The key outcome of the 2019 Definitive Feasibility Study for Waterberg is the development of one of the largest and potentially lowest cash cost underground PGM mines globally and the deposit is dominated by palladium. We are pleased to be added to the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index as our business advances. We are excited about the months ahead as we work towards securing a Mining Right and a development plan with the Waterberg Joint Venture partners."

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a 19.5 million ounce proven and probable reserve[1] (using 2.5 g/t 4E cut-off), bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa (please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent Technical Report, Waterberg Project Definitive Feasibility Study and Mineral Resource Update, Bushveld Complex, South Africa" dated October 4, 2019 and filed on SEDAR). The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), Hanwa Co. Ltd. and Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo"). The Company also founded Lion Battery Technologies Inc. in partnership with Anglo American Platinum Ltd. to support the use of palladium and platinum in lithium battery applications.

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng., the Company's President and CEO, is a non-independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and he has approved of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

[1] Proven 48.3 million tonnes at 3.28 g/t 4E and Probable 139.2 million tonnes at 3.22 g/t 4E.

