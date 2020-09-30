Black Tusk Management Team Completes Quebec Properties Reconnaissance

VANCOUVER, September 30, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that the company executives have recently completed site reconnaissance on the majority of its Quebec properties. The reconnaissance was undertaken during the week September 21 to 25, 2020. The sites were visited by Richard Penn CEO, Roman Rubin CFO, and Perry Grunenberg, director and geologist for Black Tusk.

Black Tusk now holds five mineral properties in Quebec. This includes the Golden Valley located north of La Sarre, the McKenzie East, PG Highway, and MoGold properties located north of Val d'Or, and the Lorrain located immediately south of Lorrainville, Quebec. The Golden Valley property underwent diamond drilling in 2019.

At the McKenzie East, the team completed a reconnaissance of access routes and observed the general terrain on the property. The team also located a core logging and sampling facility that is conveniently close to the property boundary. The McKenzie East is slated to begin diamond drilling once ground conditions allow access to all of the proposed sites. The Quebec-based geological team, including Valerie Doyon (VD Geo Service) and Mathieu Piché (Black Tusk director) met with the visiting executives to discuss drilling options targeting gold for the upcoming program. As part of the team reconnaissance, the executives also met with diamond drilling contractors in Val d'Or.

At the Lorrain property, the reconnaissance team located the site of historic drill hole LA-01-06 (GM60923) where significant values of platinum and palladium were intercepted, along with copper, silver, nickel and cobalt (see table below). This very interesting historic drill hole is under discussion for possible follow-up by Black Tusk. The reader is warned that drill-hole intercepts as shown in historic reports have not yet been verified by the company.

Significant results from drill hole LA-01-06 as shown in report GM60923

From m To m Length* Pt_ppb Pd _ppb Ag_ppm Cu_pct Ni_pct 64.8 66 1.2 337 170 1.6 0.19 0.15 66 67.5 1.5 129 58 1.4 0.15 0.09 67.5 69 1.5 141 76 1.3 0.16 0.11 69 70.5 1.5 44 24 0.6 0.06 0.03 70.5 72 1.5 125 77 1.2 0.14 0.11 72 72.8 0.8 128 80 1.2 0.10 0.13 76.9 78 1.1 113 102 1.6 0.20 0.20 78.5 80 1.5 210 110 1.6 0.19 0.48 80 81.5 1.5 240 244 3.1 0.80 0.58 81.5 83 1.5 204 214 2.9 0.71 0.65 84.5 97.7 13.2 457 433 3 0.59 0.60 Including 92 96.5 4.5 732 595 2.1 0.66 0.78 Including 93.5 95 1.5 1020 790 3 0.67 1.08

*Reported length of intercepts may not reflect the true intercept widths, which requires further drilling and interpretation to calculate.

At the PG Highway, the team located the site of historic drill-hole 8712-2 (GM46998) that intercepted interesting geologic features including a reported 9.4 metres of massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks. The records indicate that this section was only analyzed for gold, returning up to 50 ppb. The intercept is thought to contain potential for other elements of interest, such as PGE. This historic drill hole is under discussion for possible follow-up to verify the geology and to sample the reported massive sulphide interval. During the PG Highway property reconnaissance, the team also evaluated access to the adjoining MoGold property for future reference. Both properties are accessed from Highway 397 north from Val d'Or.

The Company now holds significant assets in Quebec, and is looking forward to continued exploration on these projects to advance them in the discovery of precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Figure 1 Quebec Properties



Figure 2 Black Tusk Val-d'Or drill core processing facility

