Troilus Discovers New Gold Zone Located 8km Southwest of Main Resource, Samples Return Up to 9.7 g/t Gold and 32.5 g/t Silver

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from its summer 2020 regional exploration program on its 100%-owned Troilus Project, located within the Fr?tet-Evans Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The program focused on identifying high priority targets within the extensive new land package Troilus acquired and staked earlier in the year (the “Troilus-Fr?tet Property”) (see press releases dated April 28, 2020 and July 21, 2020). Initial results have outlined a new zone of mineralization, the Beyan Gold Zone (“Beyan”), located 8 km southwest of the recently discovered Southwest Zone and can be traced over a minimum strike length of 225 metres. Beyan is accessible from the Route de la Mine North Block; the main access road on the property connecting the site to the Route du Nord highway.



Highlights from the New Beyan Gold Zone:

Grab samples returned up to 9.7 g/t gold and 32.5 g/t silver from outcrop

A total of 14 gold-bearing samples were collected from outcrop covering a strike length of over 225m

Other sample highlights include: 2.81 g/t gold, 2.69 g/t gold, 2.24 g/t gold, 2.12 g/t gold, 1.95 g/t gold (see full results in Table 1)

Some geological characteristics linking Beyan to the main mineralized zones

“Our team has been hard at work this summer in the field and we are very excited to report on these initial results from the Beyan Gold Zone. Located just off the main access road and 8 km from the Southwest Zone discovered earlier this year, we believe Beyan could represent a continuation of the Troilus Gold System further along trend,” said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. “The Troilus-Fr?tet Property that we acquired earlier this year, represents a major blue sky opportunity for the Company. No exploration of any significance had been conducted on this property in recent decades and the historical focus has always been base metal. By applying our updated geological model developed around the main ore bodies over the last couple of years and applying modern exploration technology, we have been able to identify new near-surface gold occurrences, as evidenced by these initial results from Beyan. We await further results from locations across the Troilus-Frot?t Property collected during the summer and believe that these showings could just be the beginning of what the district could host.”



In June 2020, Troilus began a preliminary surface exploration program applying a new regional structural and geological model developed over the last two years to the recently expanded Troilus-Fr?tet Property which extends mainly to the south of the main ore bodies at Z87, J Zones and the Southwest Zone. During the summer months, Troilus undertook a massive airborne survey that covered 23,000 km. Management believes the data collected from this survey will serve as an important tool assisting the Troilus technical team to zero in on high priority targets within this large land package for further follow up.

Initial bedrock mapping and boulder tracing on the Route de la Mine North Block, located south of the newly discovered Southwest Zone (SWZ), led to the discovery of a new gold zone, namely Beyan Gold Zone (See Map Figure 1). To date, 25 rock samples have returned anomalous gold (greater than 0.1 g/t Au) with the best results returning 9.7 g/t Au and 32.5 g/t Ag (See Table 1). A total of 14 samples have been collected from outcrop and can be traced on strike over 225 metres. This new gold zone is part of a larger field gold-bearing block area identified by the Troilus Geological team, characterized by several boulders that containing gold and silver values up to 2 g/t Au and 4.9 g/t Ag. Some of these blocks are large (1-2 metres in length), sub-rounded and sub-angular indicating a possible nearby source northeast of the new discovery. These blocks were collected over a distance of 2.5 km.

Amphibolite is the main lithology hosting these gold and silver gold showings. This unit is highly deformed and strongly altered (silica, biotite, carbonate and ankerite). The amphibolite is commonly crosscut by smoky quartz veins and occasionally contains arsenopyrite. Intermediate to felsic units also contain gold. Moreover, a two metre thick banded iron formation (BIF) is in contact with the main mineralized zone. This horizon is unusual in this part of the greenstone belt and will be examined in more detail to determine its role during the process of the mineralization.

Results for approximately 50 samples are still pending from a total 150 samples that were collected in the vicinity of the Beyan showing. The Troilus Geological team shipped over 600 channel samples to the lab and results for these are also pending.

Troilus remains underexplored and highly prospective. Extensive field exploration work undertaken this summer across the +107,000 hectare Troilus property is currently being compiled to identify new prospective targets. Further assays of samples collected in the field are pending and will be updated in due course.

Table 1 – New Beyan Gold Zone Initial Surface Sample Results

Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Zn % Y937034 Outcrop 9.7 1.1 0.02 0.01 Y940321 Outcrop 2.8 1.2 0.01 0.02 Y937040 Outcrop 2.7 0.6 0.02 0.01 Y940702 Blocks 2.2 4.9 0.04 0.01 Y941731 Outcrop 2.1 0.6 0.01 0.01 Y940122 Outcrop 2.0 5.6 0.00 0.01 Y940311 Outcrop 1.7 32.5 0.09 5.77 Y941617 Outcrop 1.2 13.0 0.02 0.08 Y941619 Blocks 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 Y938846 Block 0.9 0.5 0.02 0.02 Y940322 Blocks 0.8 0.7 0.02 0.01 Y937002 Block 0.8 2.1 0.03 0.00 Y940128 Outcrop 0.7 0.7 0.01 0.01 Y940310 Outcrop 0.6 23.7 0.04 1.06 Y941732 Outcrop 0.4 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Y939237 Outcrop 0.3 <0.5 0.01 0.02 Y940318 Outcrop 0.3 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Y938123 Blocks 0.2 <0.5 0.02 0.01 Y938118 Block 0.2 4.9 0.13 0.10 Y939260 Outcrop 0.2 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Y940695 Blocks 0.2 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Y940134 Outcrop 0.1 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Y940701 Blocks 0.1 <0.5 0.02 0.01 Y940707 Blocks 0.1 0.5 0.01 0.01 Y940304 Block 0.1 <0.5 0.01 0.01

Quality Assurance and Control

All grab and ship samples were collected by hand and were located by hand-held GPS, bagged and sealed, and sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. In addition to gold, ALS carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



All technical and scientific information, in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frot?t-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

